A Lancaster County judge on Thursday denied Jessica Lopez’s effort to have disorderly conduct and traffic obstruction charges against her that stemmed from her arrest at a protest in the city last year. Lopez, an outspoken activist and participant in anti-police protests, argued that she was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution.

In a one-sentence order, President Judge David Ashworth said he made his decision based on an August hearing and court filings from her attorney and county prosecutors.

Defense attorney Christopher Patterson said Friday he and Lopez were disappointed in the ruling and will prepare for trial.

In an October court filing, Patterson wrote that his client was arrested “to punish her for being an activist and to send a message to other protesters.”

In his filing in response, Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade argued Lopez’s activism and the fact that she was pursuing a federal lawsuit against a city police officer at the time had nothing to do with her arrest. Instead, he wrote last month, Lopez was arrested because she caused a “tumult” by blocking traffic.

Lopez was protesting with a group on the sidewalk near the police station on Aug. 5, 2020.

She then moved into one of two eastbound lanes of West Chestnut Street and stood for a couple minutes holding a sign that read, “Tired of being (expletives) by your system,” then sat for nearly five minutes.

That made it difficult for traffic to pass, which was exacerbated by other people joining Lopez, according to the prosecution. She refused to move, so officers carried her away.

It is one of two ongoing protest-related cases involving Lopez. She’s also charged with riot and related crimes during protests after last September’s police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz.

Besides Lopez, about a dozen other defendants are awaiting resolution of charges stemming from arrests last summer related to protests over George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer and the Lancaster fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz -- which was deemed justified.

Cases for a few people who were arrested have been resolved. Most have been postponed several times, which is common, and some aren’t expected to be resolved at least until March.