David Feeman was on the verge of tears Thursday after a Lancaster County judge took his side and voided a six-month driver’s license suspension dating back to a driving-related crime he was convicted of six years ago.

“That’s an unconscionably long period of time” between the original infraction and the imposition of the suspension, said Court of Common Pleas Judge Margaret Miller Thursday, as she ruled in favor of Feeman’s appeal.

Feeman, 44, is one of some 2,700 county residents who received a notification from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that their license was being suspended as a result of years-old convictions.

Lancaster County Clerk of Court Mary Anater said in January her staff performed an internal search and discovered convictions that were not forwarded to the agency at the time they were handed down, as required by state law. Her office, she said, had no choice but to send the information to PennDOT, regardless of the amount of time that had passed, and a PennDOT attorney told the court the agency’s position is that it is obligated to process suspensions when counties notify the agency, no matter how old or late they are.

On Thursday, Feeman and another appellant had their suspensions voided by Miller. Now a self-employed repairman of exercise equipment, Feeman, a Montgomery County resident, said he was struggling with heroin addiction in 2017 when he received a suspension for reckless driving.

Feeman testified in court Thursday that he is now five years sober and has lived in a sober house for the last two.

He relies on his car to drive all over Southeast Pennsylvania to earn a living as a repairman, he also said.

When his lawyer, Joseph McMahon, asked him during the hearing what he would do to make ends meet if he lost his driving privileges, Feeman said he didn’t know. “As of right now, I’d be obliterated,” he said.

Sonya Hamby of Lancaster also won her appeal. Her suspension traced back to a conviction for driving with a suspended license in July 2021.

In court, Hamby, 28, described how she is in recovery from drug addiction and has worked in construction for the past 18 months. She drives to work every day.

She said she didn’t dispute anything about her past convictions and that if she did get a timely notice from PennDOT on her suspension, she wouldn’t have contested it. She also likely wouldn’t have ended up choosing a career that requires a good deal of driving, Hamby said. A suspension now could undo the gains she has made over the past 18 months, she said.

Of the hundreds of people potentially affected by delayed suspensions, only about 15 people have filed appeals. One reason more people may have not filed appeals is the associated costs. Feeman said the ordeal cost him upwards of $1,600, mostly for hiring an attorney. The cost to file the appeal in the courthouse is $178 alone.

Reporting suspensions to PennDOT

In her announcement earlier this year, Anater said the 2,700 cases that her office failed to pass on to PennDOT included ones dating back to 2013. Anater took office in 2022. She said notifications were quickly made for all of those overlooked suspensions, when led to some county residents receiving suspension notices from PennDOT in recent months.

Anater’s staff performed the search after the district attorney’s office said an Akron man charged with vehicular homicide for a crash in early September should not have been driving. The man had been arrested and convicted of DUI in July, but the clerk’s office had failed to notify PennDOT of the required license suspension.