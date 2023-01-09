Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Long, who died Saturday of complications related to a bone marrow transplant, continued working for several months as he underwent chemotherapy treatment in the fall, letting few of his colleagues know, he told LNP | LancasterOnline days before his death.

A reporter spoke to Long on Wednesday in advance of local Republican straw poll contests, which give candidates a chance to campaign for a party endorsement in the May primary. Long had applied to the Republican Committee of Lancaster County to seek endorsement for a seat on the county court.

Long, appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July to fill an open seat on the bench, said he had been diagnosed with a recurrence of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to the National Institutes of Health. The cancer had been in remission for 12 years after Long received treatment for it in 2009 and 2010.

Doctors diagnosed Long’s recurrence in the fall, he said, and he began chemotherapy treatments in September and continued through November. He did not tell most of his colleagues in the courthouse.

“​​Most people did not know that I had it because I did not lose my hair this time around, I just kind of pushed through,” Long said.

The judge managed a full caseload during that time, before his oncologist recommended a bone marrow transplant surgery in hopes of avoiding another recurrence of the cancer.

“ ‘Let’s do the transplant and get to the root of this so it never comes back,’ ” said Long, recalling the rationale for having the procedure.

His daughter, Grace, donated her bone marrow. His wife, Jessica, said on Monday that from the time he was in law school, Long wanted to be a judge.

“In the short period of four months in the courthouse, we are learning through this tragedy that he has affected many, many people and in a positive way,” Jessica Long said. “He loved that job, and was so happy to be a judge.”

On Monday, President Judge David Ashworth said he knew Long had worked while sick.

“​​He was such an unassuming gentleman. He didn’t want anybody to pity him, he didn’t want anyone in any way shape or form to treat him differently simply because he was fighting this fight,” Ashworth said.

Because the transplant weakens a patient’s immune system, Long said, he had to remain at a Johns Hopkins University medical facility for about two months.

Long said he underwent the surgery Dec. 6 and planned to be back in action by early February. He also planned to appear in person Feb. 14 at the RCLC’s endorsement convention.

“Hopefully, you can spin this that I’m a fighter, not a quitter,” Long joked to a reporter.

Endorsement season

At the time of his death, Long and his family were hard at work organizing his efforts to win the GOP endorsement for the court of common pleas.

After his temporary appointment in July, Long opted to run for one of three open full-time spots on the county bench. County court judges are elected to 10-year terms. To win a second decade on the bench, judges run for “retention,” an up-or-down vote from voters, rather than a full reelection contest.

The late judge said last week that local GOP committees were making their own decisions about how much to accommodate Long’s illness and his inability to appear at straw polls in person.

Long spoke via Zoom at the first straw poll of the election cycle, conducted by the Manheim Township and Penn Manor committees.

Manheim Township committee Chairman John Bear, a township commissioner, said he and Rich Frerichs, chairman of the Penn Manor committee, wanted to accommodate Long as best they could at the straw poll.

“I just felt it was very important that someone who’s served as long as he has, but more importantly, a sitting judge, has the opportunity to present himself to the committee,” Bear said Thursday, prior to Long’s death.

The Manheim Township office where they conducted the polls was outfitted with videoconferencing technology to make it possible, said Bear, who knew Long personally for years. Long was an RCLC committee member before he was appointed judge.

“I hope the area chairs would accommodate any member, particularly when down on their luck with health,” to have a chance to speak directly to committee members at straw polls or have a surrogate do so, Bear said Thursday. “I think they've earned that right, and every candidate should have their fair shot.”

Bear, who said he first got involved in local Republican politics in 1998, couldn’t recall another time a candidate in the endorsement process was sick and couldn’t appear in person at straw poll events.

“It's just unfortunate because it's such a grueling, time-consuming process, and then to be having a health scare at the same time, I can only imagine the stress that puts on a person,” Bear said Thursday.

Long said last week that the Hempfield committee was the only one that had so far denied him either the opportunity to speak via Zoom or send a surrogate on his behalf.

“We’re going to hand out flyers, and we have stickers we’ll hand out, but they would prefer that we not appear by Zoom or surrogate for this month and that’s their choice,” Long said. “So, I’m not going to complain and say it’s unfair. That’s their choice.”

Hempfield committee chair Jacquelyn Pfursich, who is also the county solicitor, did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

On Monday, Long’s wife, Jessica, said area committees from Donegal, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central and Columbia originally did not let Long speak via Zoom or through a surrogate either. But the group ultimately let a surrogate read a letter from Long at its Thursday night straw poll, she said.