Shawn Michael Long was remembered Thursday as a loving family man who served others: as a Marine, a lawyer and, upon attaining his dream job, a Lancaster County judge.

Long, 55, of Lititz, died Saturday of complications related to a bone marrow transplant. Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Long to fill a vacancy on the county bench in July, and Long was seeking election to a full term this year.

About 400 people attended Long’s funeral at Grace Church in Lititz, filling nearly every seat.

Sons Ryan and Kelly spoke of Long as a strong family man who raised four children and was devoted to his wife, Jessica.

Ryan said he tried to emulate his father, going so far as to use a marker on his own eyebrows when he was younger to copy his father’s distinctive brows.

“He was a big softie, and that’s exactly the kind of judge the bench needed,” Ryan Long said. Judge Long handled family court matters in his short time on the bench.

Ryan Long said that as Cpl. Long, his father was a “true badass,” and whenever the national anthem played, “his posture changed and he was that Marine again.”

Photos displayed on three large screens on the church stage showed scenes from Long’s life: weddings, graduations, vacations. Snapping a selfie in his black judge’s robe in a mirror, a smile on his face.

Edward Mumma, who knew Long since childhood — each served as the other’s best man — said he spoke to Long before he went to Johns Hopkins to begin treatment.

“Sean shared with me how he was ready to go to heaven, if that were the outcome. However, as he became emotional, he stated that he really, really did not want to leave his wife and his children. I asked God to give Shawn another season. God had other plans.”

Mumma said he, like others, was stunned to learn of Long’s death. And while some people may feel angry, he said he would ask them to think: “What would Shawn want?” and talked of Long’s Christian faith.

Scott Landis, a lawyer at Barley Snyder, where Long worked nearly 25 years before being appointed judge, described Long as a highly intellectual attorney who loved working with his colleagues and serving his clients.

More than anything, though, Landis said Long loved to talk about his family and was proud of his children.

Landis said Long’s colleagues were happy he “was able to realize his dreams. Many of us attended his swearing in. We discussed how would we now need to refer to him. Would we have to call him judge or your honor all the time, or only in public? Sean settled the matter and said we could just refer to him as your eminence” — to laughter from the audience.

President Judge David Ashworth said “Lancaster County has lost a true servant and a truly remarkable man.”

Ashworth said Long became a judge “not because of politics and power, but because he really wanted to serve the community” and worked until the day before he died.

Flags at Lancaster County buildings were being flown at half-staff Thursday in Long's honor.

Most of the county’s judges attended the funeral service, as did District Attorney Heather Adams and others in the legal community, along with Long’s church and community members.

Nelson Peters, who knew Long as his Sunday school teacher, asked the audience “not to give up on people,” because Long didn’t.

Long is survived by his wife, Jessica, his parents, Michael Monaghan and Diana Davidson Long, his sons, Kelly Robert Gerst, Ryan M. Long and daughters Claire E. Long and Grace W. Long.