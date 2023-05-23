A Lancaster County judge on Tuesday set bail at $925,000 for Jere Musser Bagenstose, who is charged with homicide in the death of his estranged wife who went missing nearly 40 years ago.

Bagenstose was still being held at Lancaster County Prison on Tuesday evening, according to online prison records.

The Pequea Township man has been there since his arrest on Dec. 22, when prosecutors charged him with a single count of homicide in Maryann’s death.

The limited court documents available online do not include Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn’s reasons, but the unprecedented move — at least in modern county history — comes after a hearing Friday on the issue.

Bagenstose’s defense attorney, Curt Schulz, had argued to Spahn that Pennsylvania’s constitution states that bail is allowed for all crimes except death-penalty eligible cases, crimes punishable by life in prison or “unless no condition or combination of conditions other than imprisonment will reasonably assure the safety of any person and the community when the proof is evident or presumption great.”

The hearing also centered on a 2021 state Supreme Court ruling that, in part, dealt with the burden of proof judges must consider in determining if someone is entitled to bail and what the authors of Pennsylvania’s constitution meant by “proof is evident or presumption great.”

In the case, Commonwealth v. Talley, Pennsylvania’s highest court said the “proof is evident or presumption great” phrase from the constitution means it is more likely than not that a defendant committed the crime they’ve been charged with.

Asked about Spahn’s decision, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said her office “will need to consider any written opinion and will be discussing an appeal in the matter.”

At Friday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson argued that Bagenstose, 68, was not entitled to bail, but if Spahn found he was, he should set it at $5 million, saying he was flight risk.

Schulz said that would be the equivalent of not setting bail at all and asked for $250,000. Bail is intended to ensure a defendant shows up for court proceedings and to protect the community.

Though several other homicide defendants in Lancaster County have sought bail since the Talley ruling, they have been denied.

Spahn himself denied a bail request by Bagenstose earlier this year, prompting Bagenstose to appeal to the state Superior Court, which ordered Spahn to hold a hearing.

LNP | LancasterOnline could find only one other case in which a homicide defendant was granted bail since the Talley ruling.

Maryann Bagenstose was last seen on June 5, 1984. Her body has never been found. The case against Jere Bagenstose is based, in part, on handwriting analysis that concluded a note Maryann supposedly left on the day of her disappearance was written by him.