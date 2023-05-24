A Lancaster County judge’s decision to set bail for a man accused of killing his wife is unlikely to signal a future where most homicide defendants are released on bond pending trial.

And unless Jere Bagenstose, accused of killing his wife in 1984, can come up with $925,000 cash to secure his release, he won’t be getting out of Lancaster County Prison.

In setting bail Tuesday, Judge Merrill Spahn evaluated Bagenstose’s right to bail as established under Pennsylvania’s constitution and interpreted in the 2022 state Supreme Court ruling in Commonwealth v. Talley.

Unlike the burden in a preliminary hearing — essentially, a first court appearance — where prosecutors must prove that a crime was committed and that the person charged was most likely responsible, the burden of proof the state's high court set out in Talley is “substantially more likely than not,” Spahn wrote.

And prosecutors failed to prove that at a hearing Friday prompted by Bagenstose’s appeal of Spahn’s previous decision to deny bail in the case.

Spahn wrote that “based on a more extensive review” of Talley “and for the reasons contained herein, this court recognizes that it erred in denying (Bagenstose’s) petition (for bail) without conducting the appropriate bail hearing.”

Spahn said prosecutors failed to prove that Bagenstose shouldn’t be entitled to bail, noting that all the prosecution did at Friday’s hearing was offer a transcript of the preliminary hearing, a copy of the criminal complaint and the affidavit of probable cause.

“The commonwealth’s failure to provide the court with any further evidence at the hearing besides this cold record leaves the court wholly unable to qualitatively assess the likelihood, substantial or otherwise, that the defendant committed the offense for which he is charged,” Spahn wrote.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said her office was still evaluating its options.

Maryann Bagenstose was last seen on June 5, 1984. Her body has never been found. The case against Jere Bagenstose is based, in part, on handwriting analysis performed by a Pennsylvania State Police expert who concluded a note Maryann supposedly left on the day of her disappearance was written by him. Prosecutors said Bagenstose forged the note to cover his tracks.

Legal experts weigh in

Two legal experts told LNP|LancasterOnline on Wednesday that the Talley ruling is important.

“I think as courts give respect and understanding to the constitution and to the Supreme Court's directives in Talley, it causes every party in the criminal justice system to take a look at its position when it comes to bail,” said Theodore Simon, a prominent Philadelphia criminal defense lawyer and past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Simon noted that the Talley ruling referenced long-established case law acknowledging a right to bail, even for murder cases.

“I think Talley has just helped elucidate and recognize and provide a little more appreciation of what the particular standard is. It did not recreate the wheel. It’s a roadmap on how to proceed in these types of cases,” Simon said.

James Shellenberger, a Temple University law professor, said he anticipates that Talley will lead to some defendants charged with first- or second-degree murder being granted bail at pre-triall hearings that will essentially be mini-trials.

“Not only does the court in Talley talk about the quantity of evidence that's necessary to make the proof evident or the presumption great (standard), but also the quality. They say at one point: there has to be a substantial quantity of legally competent evidence — meaning evidence admissible under the rules of evidence,” Shellenberger said. “Usually at pre-trial hearings, like preliminary hearings, the rules of evidence are relaxed. This sounds like the rules of evidence that apply at trial are largely going to be applied at bail hearings.”

Simon agreed.

“Let’s not mistake — and be very clear — that the Talley court used the term ‘substantially more likely than not.’ That is a far higher standard, a far higher bar, for the state to surmount than a mere more probable than not,” he said.

Simon said failure to follow Talley in assessing the right to bail “would result in other constitutional rights and bedrock foundational principles — including the presumption of innocence, the commonwealth’s burden of proof, and proof beyond a reasonable doubt (being) eviscerated for every person in Pennsylvania.”