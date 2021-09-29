A Lancaster County juror was threatened with jail time last week for refusing to wear a mask inside the county courthouse, the first such incident here since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic 18 months ago.

During the jury selection process for a criminal trial last Monday, Judge Jeffery Wright ordered a prospective juror removed from the courtroom for failing to comply with the courthouse's mask rule, according to President Judge David Ashworth and written reports of the incident.

According to an incident report written by a sheriff's deputy, Wright "informed (potential juror Eric) McPherson that if he refuses to wear a mask, it could result in six months in jail and or a fine," per and administrative order issued by Ashworth requiring masking in the courthouse.

McPherson said again he would not comply. Wright then instructed the deputies to take McPherson into custody. Wright was handcuffed and placed in a holding cell in the courthouse, according to reports filed by three deputies.

Judge Wright declined to comment on the incident. Ashworth said McPherson was later brought back before Wright and agreed to comply with the masking order. By that time the jury had already been selected, so McPherson was dismissed.

Ashworth disputed the accuracy of the deputies’ reports, saying that McPherson was not actually held in contempt. Sheriff Chris Leppler said the reports accurately represent what his deputies observed in the courtroom.

McPherson did not return a call seeking comment.

The incident may be a first for Lancaster County, but similar ones have happened in other parts of the country. In August 2020 a juror in Montana was ordered to be jailed for 24 hours for refusing to wear a mask, and in March of this year a juror in Wisconsin was fined $200 for refusing to wear a mask.

Lancaster County residents have faced other consequences for not adhering to COVID-19 precautions at the courthouse. Last August, local attorney Wendy Chan was removed from the courthouse and Ashworth banned her from reentering for a period of time after she allegedly entered the building despite knowing she had been exposed to the virus.

Ashworth said refusing to wear a mask will not absolve residents of their jury service obligations, and that those who refuse to wear a mask will have their service deferred until after the mask order has been lifted.