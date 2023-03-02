Editor's note: This story was updated Thurs., March 2 at 6:30 p.m. to include a statement from Judge Maisano.

Judge Karen Maisano will buck tradition and run in the Republican primary for Lancaster County Court judge despite failing to win an endorsement from the party’s county committee.

Maisano has not yet filed a candidate petition in order to appear on the May 16 ballot, but she confirmed Wednesday her intention to keep her campaign going.

Leaders of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County have caught wind of her decision, and the committee’s top official is not happy about it.

Committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic on Tuesday shared a letter with leaders of the GOP’s area committees, elected officials and endorsed candidates. The letter, addressed to Maisano, admonishes her for staying in the primary race after coming up short at the committee’s Feb. 14 endorsement convention.

But Maisano said Wednesday she received the letter from a third party, not directly from Radanovic.

Maisano was nominated last year to fill an open seat on the county court by Republican state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument to fill an open seat on the county bench. She was appointed to the post by then-Gov. Tom Wolf.

Three seats on the county court are up for election this year. Up to three winners in the May 16 Republican primary will go on to run for a full 10-year term in the November general election. No Democrats have said they are running for a county court seat this year.

Radanovic said he will be asking county Republican leaders not to support Maisano’s candidacy.

In his letter to Maisano, Radanovic wrote that Maisano had pledged to committee members during the endorsement process that she would bow out of the race if she didn’t win an endorsement.

“To say I am disappointed is an understatement,” Radanovic wrote. “We expect candidates to be honest throughout our process and keep their word to committee members, and this dishonesty is a stain.”

On Wednesday, Maisano provided a written statement to LNP | LancasterOnline. In it, she said justice at the courthouse requires “highly qualified judges who not only have the experience, but also the ability to make difficult decisions based on the law. These qualifications come from achievements and merit not from political or family connections.

“I have dedicated my life to public service and that always requires me to stand up for the principles on which our nation was formed in the face of intimidation,” Maisano said. “The voters have a right to decide who can best serve them and I fully intend to give them the option to allow me to continue to make sure the people know our courts are competent, fair and (just).”

On Thursday, Maisano provided a letter addressed in Radanovic about the endorsement process.

Sens. Martin and Aument did not respond to a request for comment regarding Maisano’s decision to keep her candidacy alive.

Prior to her appointment to the bench, Martin touted Maisano’s work with victims of child abuse through the county district attorney’s office. “Not only does Karen have the right work experience but also the appropriate temperament to be a judge,” he said.

In a written statement to LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday, Radanovic said it’s his job to carry out the committee’s decisions. “This is a process driven from the ground up by over 360 members who have interviewed, vetted and voted to endorse three conservative candidates who they believe will serve Lancaster County with the highest degrees of integrity.”

Endorsement dispute

Maisano’s decision to stay in the race followed a prickly endorsement process for GOP county court candidates.

The Lancaster Bar Association released its ratings of judicial candidates in February, despite open opposition from the Republican Committee.

In December, Radanovic accused the association of having a political agenda because it insisted on releasing its ratings before the May primary.

“They declined our request to delay their process until after the primary election, reinforcing my argument that they are only seeking to influence the political party process,” Radanovic said in a December letter.

Attorney Jeffrey Ouellet, who led the bar association’s vetting process for the ratings, defended the decision to issue candidate ratings despite the pushback from Republicans.

“From my perspective, providing individuals involved in the political process, whether they be with a particular party or whether they be voting citizens … it’s important for them to have information about how their peers reviewed candidates for elected office, particularly in this case, judges,” Ouellet said last month.

Republican Committee members, who vote on the party’s primary endorsements, appeared to disagree with the bar association’s findings. Their choices for the three open seats included two attorneys who were “not recommended” by the bar: personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and dependency hearing officer Christina Parsons, wife of county Commissioner Josh Parsons.

The top vote-getter for judge at the endorsement convention, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, received a “highly recommended” rating from the bar association.

Maisano also came “highly recommended” by the bar association.

Another highly recommended candidate who came up short in the endorsement process was personal injury attorney Ted Kennett – the only candidate who agreed to participate in the bar association’s vetting process this year. That included agreeing to an interview with the group’s vetting committee and providing other information for review, such as professional references.

Following his loss at the endorsement convention, Kennett criticized the committee’s handling of judicial endorsements and its objections to the bar association, but ultimately said he would not run in the May primary.

“Many well respected Republicans have expressed legitimate concerns regarding whether some of the candidates endorsed for judge have the necessary qualifications,” Kennett said in a written statement following the Feb. 14 endorsement convention.

“While I have been asked by numerous prominent Republicans to run unendorsed in light of the RCLC’s questionable endorsement process, I will always choose to be a man who people can trust to be true to my word,” Kennett wrote, referring to the tradition that non-endorsed candidates bow out of the primary.