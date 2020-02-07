Lancaster County’s president judge on Friday, Feb. 7, gave the district attorney's office 20 days to make its case why newly-discovered autopsy records should remain sealed.

The case concerns the unsolved-death of Jonathan Luna, one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern Lancaster County history. Luna, a federal prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak in a stream by Dry Tavern Road near Denver in December 2003. He was 38. He’d been stabbed 36 times. His throat had been slit.

While Lancaster County's coroner at the time ruled the case a homicide, federal authorities eventually said Luna took his own life. The county's homicide ruling still stands and prosecutors here say the investigation continues.

On Friday, Jan. 31 — 16 years after Luna’s death and months after denying it held coroner records in the case — county officials found the coroner’s records. Tuesday, newly elected District Attorney Heather Adams asked the court to seal the records, claiming their release could hinder the investigation. LNP, on Wednesday, urged the court to keep the records public.

“... the investigation would be fundamentally impaired in that suspects in the investigation and, ultimately, the perpetrator would be alerted to the details known by the investigative team through the autopsy report,” the prosecutor's office said in its filing.