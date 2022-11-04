A Lancaster County judge declared a mistrial Friday after jurors could not reach a verdict in the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man after a drug deal at an East Lampeter Township motel in March 2020.

Joshua Joaquin Luciano, 21, of Lancaster, was on trial for homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related charges in the death of Alexander Aureli Rivera, 22, and the wounding of another unidentified man.

Judge Jeffery Wright said the jury could not reach a verdict in the trial, which began Monday and concluded with closing arguments Wednesday afternoon. The jury deliberated more than nine hours before the judge declared a mistrial midmorning Friday.

District Attorney Heather Adams said the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the homicide charge. Her office will retry Luciano, who is one of two defendants.

Luciano’s attorney, Patricia Spotts, declined comment.

Tyler Elian Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 22, of Lancaster, is charged with the same crimes as Luciano. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 22 before Wright.

According to East Lampeter police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Luciano shot Rivera and the other man from Luciano's Acura. Surveillance video shows muzzle flashes coming from the driver and passenger side of the car, they said.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. March 19, 2020, at the 1722 Motor Lodge, 1722 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Rivera died from a gunshot wound to the head and the other man was shot in the abdomen.