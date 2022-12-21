A Lancaster County judge convicted Danielle Bewley of shooting and killing her estranged husband, Mitchell Bewley, on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Judge Merrill Spahn found Bewley, 30, guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday following a five-day bench trial.

Police charged Bewley after she shot Mitchell Bewley five times the torso in a Strasburg parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, killing him.

Police said Bewley called her ex-boyfriend to tell him about the shooting. About five minutes after officers responded to the shooting, the ex-boyfriend called police and said that Bewley told him she "put (five) bullets in her husband and was on her way home to put one more in her head," according to previous reporting.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrested Bewley at 11:22 p.m. that night after an hours-long standoff.

Spahn will sentence Danielle Bewley, who is still at Lancaster County Prison, at a later date. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

A memorial service for Mitchell Bewley, who was a truck driver, was held on Feb. 24, 2021 and featured a fleet of trucks driven by his friends and colleagues.