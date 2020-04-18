The jobless rate in Lancaster County has hit a high that eclipses all record highs for the past 50 years.

An estimated 18.0% of the labor force is without work, based on calculations by LNP | LancasterOnline, compared to 3.6% in February, due to a deluge of layoffs triggered by the pandemic.

The previous high was 9.2% in January 1983, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. The department has been providing county-level jobless data since January 1976.

Here is a timeline of Lancaster County jobless rate highs and lows since January 1976.

January 1976: 5.1%

This was the first month for which the state released jobless numbers by county.

January 1982: 8.3%

Amid a national recession

January 1983: 9.2%

Previous record high, amid a national recession

January-March 2000: 2.6%

Jobless claims hit a record low in January and stayed at that rate through March

January-February 2003: 4.3%

This rate was the high point for county numbers in the post-9/11 national economic downturn.

June 2008: 4.0%

This was the county unemployment rate before the Great Recession

January 2010: 8.4%

This was the county's peak jobless rate during the Great Recession

July 2015: 4.0%

County's jobless rate falls to pre-Great Recession levels

January 2019: 3.0%

County's jobless rate falls to a 19-year low

January 2020: 3.6%

April 15, 2020: 18%

After jobless claims were filed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Source: Pa. Department of Labor & Industry