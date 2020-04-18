An estimated 18.0% of the labor force is without work, based on calculations by LNP | LancasterOnline, compared to 3.6% in February, due to a deluge of layoffs triggered by the pandemic.
January 1976: 5.1%
This was the first month for which the state released jobless numbers by county.
January 1982: 8.3%
Amid a national recession
January 1983: 9.2%
Previous record high, amid a national recession
January-March 2000: 2.6%
Jobless claims hit a record low in January and stayed at that rate through March
January-February 2003: 4.3%
This rate was the high point for county numbers in the post-9/11 national economic downturn.
June 2008: 4.0%
This was the county unemployment rate before the Great Recession
January 2010: 8.4%
This was the county's peak jobless rate during the Great Recession
July 2015: 4.0%
County's jobless rate falls to pre-Great Recession levels
January 2019: 3.0%
County's jobless rate falls to a 19-year low
January 2020: 3.6%
April 15, 2020: 18%
After jobless claims were filed due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Source: Pa. Department of Labor & Industry