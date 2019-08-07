Lancaster County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The watch also includes Adams, Dauphin, Lebanon, Schuylkill and York counties.
There is a 90% chance of thunderstorms this evening.
Scattered strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon & evening with threat for large hail and damaging winds. Greatest risk near & east of I-81. Probability of Watch Issuance: 95% https://t.co/OOlVVUiUgV— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 7, 2019