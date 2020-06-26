Lancaster County will officially move to the "green" phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan this morning, just over 100 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the county.

In recent weeks, Wolf has enabled multiple counties to transition to the green phase of reopening. Lancaster will be among the final counties to move into green.

Lebanon County is the only county that remains in the "yellow" phase, per Wolf's orders, after the county's leaders declared their own reopening in May.

Now that Lancaster County is one step closer to a full reopening, life will begin to resemble a normalcy seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some notable changes.

Gyms, nail salons, movie theaters, barbershops and indoor malls will all be permitted to resume business, though they'll still have to abide by Wolf's mitigation plan, which includes only allowing half their normal capacity at all times.

Bars and restaurants will now be allowed to have indoor seating, also at half capacity. Gatherings of up 250 people will be allowed under the green phase.

Social distancing will still be encouraged, and wearing a mask will be mandatory at some establishments.

