Lancaster County gained the fourth-most positive case count in a 24-hour period, according to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health's noon update says Lancaster County had 378 additional people test positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 17,758 to date. The county's record one-day case count is 482, set Nov. 27.

Pennsylvania reported 10,956 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bring the state's overall positive case count to 386,837.

The state also reported 187 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state's total death count to 10,944.

Lancaster County has seen 540 deaths related to COVID-19 to date, an increase of 5 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county coroner's numbers vary, however.

As of Wednesday night, Lancaster County had seen 515 deaths, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. That would be an increase in seven deaths in a 24-hour period.

To date, 2,872,557 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.