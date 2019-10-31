Lancaster County is seeing its “best color” of the fall foliage season, according to the latest state report that tracks color changes.
The report from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry says good fall foliage viewing opportunities persist through much of the state.
The weekly report covers the seven-day period from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
Areas singled out in the southeastern region include Lancaster, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties.
Tourism site smokymountains.com’s nationwide fall foliage interactive map also shows Lancaster County is in peak foliage.