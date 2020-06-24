The coronavirus pandemic cratered the Lancaster County homebuying market just as the typically busy spring homebuying season was getting underway in mid-March.

Since homes typically go under agreement a month or two before a contract closes, the full effect of the slowdown became apparent in May when only 277 sales were completed in Lancaster County, compared to 606 in May 2019, according to data from the Multiple Listing Service.

But as spring turns to summer and all kinds of economic activity resumes, pent-up demand for housing, along with still-reluctant sellers and historically-low interest rates, are superheating the Lancaster County housing market.

“It's insane right now,” said Amanda Sweigert, a Realtor in Ephrata with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. “The inventory is super low. The interest rates are super low.”

Sweigert says it's becoming typical to have homes get multiple offers above the asking price within days of being listed. In one case, a buyer she was representing lost out even after offering $10,000 above the $250,000 list price for a home in New Holland.

“There's no time. There's no thinking about it,” Sweigert says of the approach she advises for buyers. “It's running out the day the house goes on the market and you need to make a decision within an hour or two.”

Supply and demand

Amid an ongoing recession and record-high unemployment, the fierce competition and price increases for homes is being driven by a simple fact: there aren't enough homes for sale.

In a county with a longstanding dearth of available homes, many sellers took properties off the market when restrictions on the real estate industry made it difficult to conduct business. And as average mortgage rates drop to near 3%, buyers are being enticed to go shopping as sellers remain cautious.

“We have not seen sellers come back as strong yet,” said J. Rodney Messick, chief executive officer of Homesale Realty Services Group, the county's largest residential real estate brokerage.

At the end of May, there were 915 properties on the market in Lancaster County, compared to 2,104 at the end of May 2019, according to MLS. The lack of listings is one factor that pushed the median home sale in May 2020 to $229,900, up 7% from May 2019.

While overall sales for May were sluggish, the first half of June rebounded strongly, with sales up 27 percent from the first half of June 2019, giving Messick optimism about a busy summer selling season.

Buying and selling

For Maria and Landon Wolf, the unusual housing market worked in their favor.

Last Thursday, the couple sold their three-bedroom rancher in East Hempfield Township in the morning, and then bought a 6-year-old, four-bedroom Colonial-style home near Willow Street in the afternoon before they had even seen it in person.

The new home gives them a big backyard for their 3-year-old son Greyson and a shorter commute for Landon Wolf to his job as a utility technician at Peach Bottom nuclear plant

“When this popped up, we kind of jumped on it because we saw how fast everything was going,” said Maria Wolf, a 29-year-old designer for a Lititz landscape architecture firm.

The Wolfs' agent, Angie Melendez of Berkshire Hathaway, said the couple's experience of getting multiple offers within days of putting their own house on the market in mid-May prompted them to act quickly when they saw one they wanted to buy, even though that meant only seeing the house in-person on settlement day.

Yet Melendez said the speed at which sales get arranged is causing some first-time homebuyers to lose out in bidding wars.

“It's difficult to see the lower-income (buyer) having a tougher time,” she said. “Homes are being listed and they're being sold for over asking price — and we're not talking 2 or 3 or 4 thousand, we're talking way more.”