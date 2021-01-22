Lancaster County Housing Redevelopment Authority is asking for community input on what funding priorities the organization should set over the next five years.

For the first time, the organization has posted an online questionnaire that is widely accessible to help them decide what projects to channel U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds towards.

“While we might have many eligible projects and possible channels for the funding, we want to know the community's input about what priorities they immediately want the funds to go to,” Justin Eby, deputy executive director.

The authority can use the federal dollars towards homeowner repair projects, development of new and rehabbing existing rental units and infrastructure repairs, among other projects, Eby said.

After collecting input, Eby and his team will create a plan and present it to the public and the Lancaster County Commissioners for approval.

HUD has given about $20 million -- allocated through three different programs -- to the county authority over the past five years.