With Lancaster County’s hospitals slated to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, two facilities anticipate inoculating health care workers against the deadly novel coronavirus as early as Thursday.

Local health officials have been tight-lipped about how much of the vaccine they’ll be receiving, but this could be because they do not yet know.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital could begin vaccinating health care workers Thursday, with WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital following on Friday, according to spokespeople at each hospital.

While the federal government determines the distribution to states, the Pennsylvania Department of Health allocates the vaccine.

A “small number of deliveries” were made Monday and Tuesday, according to Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. He said roughly half a dozen more deliveries are expected today, with a larger number Thursday.

The delivery amounts and dates have very much been influx.

“Literally it is coming off the production line and is going through a quality assurance check,” Padfield said. “And that’s why there’s a very short lead time on some of the information on quantities and where they’re going.”

In this first round of vaccine allocations, the state received 97,500 doses, or enough to vaccine roughly 48,750 people. Because of limited quantifies, health care workers and the elderly in nursing homes have been prioritized in the first of three phases.

Rachel Kostelac, a state health department spokeswoman, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Monday that the “distribution continues to be very fluid.”

Allocations will not be announced until after it is received by facilities.

This week, 87 hospitals — including those in Lancaster County — were scheduled to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Seven hospitals, including WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon County, received vaccines Tuesday.

“The number of people we can immunize truly depends on how quickly the manufacturers can make the vaccine,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.