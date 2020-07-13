In contrast to the surges happening in places like Texas and Florida, Lancaster County hospitals are reporting fewer COVID-19 patients than they did last month.

The two Lancaster County hospitals that publicly report their coronavirus caseloads had a combined 28 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down from daily numbers in the 50s and 60s in early June and the 30s and 40s in the second half of the month. The peak in recent weeks was 70 patients on June 9.

Lancaster General had 17 patients Monday, and Wellspan Ephrata had 11. The county's third hospital, UPMC Lititz, does not disclose its COVID-19 data.

A written statement from WellSpan said coronavirus patients represented 10% of the overall hospital's capacity Monday, and it has plans to handle an increase in COVID-19 patients if necessary.

“We attribute the decrease in patients in part to social distancing and mask-wearing, a practice we hope Lancaster County residents will continue to observe to avoid an increase in COVID patients being seen elsewhere around the country,” it said.

Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported hospitals had 682 coronavirus patients Sunday, down from 992 on June 9 and 1,550 on May 28. Including patients who needed the machines for other reasons, it showed 1,039 of 5,360 ventilators in the state were in use Sunday.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that the vast majority of people in hospitals and intensive care across the state do not have Covid-19.

“The hospital systems in Pennsylvania are not challenged,” she said. “We want to keep it that way.”

Overall case trend here

The declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County coincide with a generally improving picture on the overall rate of new cases, after some increases late last month.

While the number of new cases has varied significantly by day and even by week, one key metric — the number of new cases over the most recent 14-day period — is currently at its lowest level since early April.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The county had 437 new cases of COVID-19 from June 30 through July 13. That’s down 47% from the peak of 828 on April 20, and it’s the lowest 14-day total since April 6, when the pandemic’s impact was ramping up steadily in Lancaster County.

In the past 14 days, 5.8% of new tests were positive, down from 7.8% in the two weeks prior to that.

Within the longer-term trend, though, are sizable variations, sometimews due to delays in test results and reporting.

On Friday, the state Department of Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases – the largest number in more than two weeks. But on Monday, the county had only 7 new cases, the smallest number in nearly two months.