Despite an alert warning residents of hazardous air quality, Thursday was a quiet day for many Lancaster County agencies that provide homeless services.

Deb Jones, human services director for the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said the Homelessness Coalition staff had not heard from many people who were looking to get out of the smoky conditions to find temporary shelter.

“We have not experienced an uptick of requests for unsheltered individuals to come indoors, however the service providers are empowered to meet the needs of their clients in these types of situations,” Jones said via email.

Staff from the Homelessness Coalition was expected to meet with Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency staff on Thursday to address how to best handle weather-related situations such as unhealthy air quality, Jones said.

Patricia Espinosa-Vargas, director of the United Way’s 211 program in eastern Pennsylvania, reiterated many of Jones’ observations. She said the 211 service, which is intended to bridge the gap between social services agencies and the community, had not received an influx of calls from people seeking emergency shelter.

But Espinosa-Vargas noted she is staying in touch with service agencies for information on extreme weather shelters opening. So far, she said she hasn’t heard of any.

“While we hope that to be a good sign, the importance of keeping individuals safe from these hazardous air conditions is of the utmost importance,” Espinosa-Vargas said.

Lancaster City Alliance has an outreach specialist who regularly connects with unsheltered people in the community, and Thursday was no different. Communications Manager Anne Williams said the specialist made people aware of community locations, like the Food Hub on North Queen Street, where people can get away from the smoky air.

Williams noted the Lancaster Public Library on North Queen Street is also an option for anyone who doesn’t have shelter but are looking to get indoors for a little bit. The library closes at 7 p.m.

A representative at the library said Thursday was “one of the quietest days (for the library) since the new location opened” last week. Fewer unsheltered people came inside seeking to get out of the smoke, he said, though more patrons than usual wore masks when entering.

A message left with the Food Hub Thursday was not immediately returned.

Williams said the City Alliance’s outreach specialist did notice a community member passing out N95 masks to unsheltered people, and a few wore them throughout the day.

Throughout most of the day, Lancaster city streets were relatively empty of foot traffic, including members of Lancaster’s unhoused community often who find refuge in public spots like Binns Park and Ewell Plaza.

Jason Lopez Perez, an unsheltered person who spent time outside at Ewell Plaza Thursday, said the weather has been difficult for many people in the homeless community. As the air worsened in Lancaster Wednesday night, Lopez Perez said he almost experienced an asthma attack. He also noticed other unsheltered people were throwing up from the poor air quality.

By Thursday afternoon, when the air quality conditions had improved from the worst levels recorded in the morning, Lopez Perez said he was beginning to feel better.