In the year they spent trying to find the perfect first home to buy, Kyle and Kate Rosen of Elizabethtown learned some hard lessons about trying to compete in the hot housing market of 2022.

Frustrated after being outbid on half a dozen homes, the Rosens decided what they were looking for didn’t exist — although it could be built.

After more than a year of looking, the Rosens, both 28, signed a contract in January to build a new home in a development outside York where they expect to move by early June.

“We were pretty refreshed by not needing to have an offer two hours later and not needing to commit on the spot in order to compete with other offers,” Rosen says of opting to build a duplex in Brownstown Manor, a J.A. Meyers housing development near Dover.

Preexisting homes comprise the largest share of home sales in Lancaster County, but new construction homes offer buyers a path to homeownership that doesn’t include home inspections, bidding wars and worries about massive repair bills on day one.

In 2022, there were 5,465 homes sold in Lancaster County, 389 of which were listed as new construction, according to data from the Multiple Listing Service.

Adrian Young, a real estate agent with Century 21 Home Advisors in Manheim Township, works with buyers of both existing and new construction homes. He says the number of new construction homes sold was likely higher than the MLS data show since many builders don’t list all of their new homes on the service.

Young says existing home sales in Lancaster County probably outpace sales of new construction homes by 5 to 1 or even 10 to 1, an estimate borne out by U.S. Census data for 2021, which shows 1,039 building permits issued for new housing in the county.

MORE: Navigating affordable housing in Lancaster on the brink of homelessness

Price and availability

The Rosens, who began their search in January 2020, were looking in areas close to either of their jobs that cost less than $275,000. Kate Rosen is a marketing manager for Haller Enterprises in Lititz and her husband Kyle is director of e-sports at York College of Pennsylvania. Kate Rosen says they hadn’t considered a new construction house until they learned of a development where one would fit in their budget.

In 2022, the median price for all homes sold in Lancaster County was $295,000, up from $260,000 in 2021, according to MLS data. Reliable median price data for new construction isn’t available, but Young says most new construction homes in Lancaster County begin around $300,000.

While rising interest rates have cooled the residential housing market somewhat, Young says a nice house in an attractive area can still start the kind of bidding war that left the Rosens on the outside looking in.

“You’re still typically seeing prices over listing and people waiving contingencies, although not quite as much as they were,” Young says.

Rising costs of building materials and labor as well as the lack of buildable land have boosted prices for new construction. Municipal requirements for land development plans as well as the time spent seeking local approvals also add to the cost.

Jeff Rutt, president of Keystone Custom Homes, says the supply chain issues that constrained builders and boosted prices for some building materials have largely eased and this year he expects to build 522 homes in Keystone’s area, which includes Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina.

Keystone Custom Homes has seven active neighborhoods in Lancaster County, including Devon Creek, a housing development begun in 2013 at Route 23 and Horning Road in East Lampeter Township but where an additional phase was delayed until Keystone could build a new water treatment plant. Single-family homes there start at $450,000.

In Manheim Township, Keystone Custom Homes has just begun building this year in Somerford at Stoner Farm, a 124-unit development planned between Eden Road and Route 222, next to Stoner Park. Single-family homes there start at $590,000.

Originally proposed in 2018, Somerford is in a zoning district that allows such development by right. Nevertheless, the plan drew strong opposition at several Manheim Township commissioners’ meetings from residents who objected to the loss of farmland and worried about the development’s impact on the property’s historic farmhouse as well as the adjacent neighborhoods. Commissioners eventually approved the preliminary plan for development in February 2020 by a vote of 3 to 1.

While Rutt says the process for getting municipal approvals for new housing developments in Lancaster County isn’t much different than other areas, it still adds time and cost to any project.

“It’s unfortunate that it takes a disproportionate amount of the cost and the time to deliver a new home,” Rutt says. “The inventories of homes to purchase are tight. … The huge answer to that in my mind is (new construction) homes.”

More from Progress 2023