COVID-19's presence in Lancaster County continues to soar with the past 24 hours bringing an additional 343 positive cases.

This is the second-highest one-day report of COVID-19 cases in the county with yesterday's 368 positive cases topping the record.

Lancaster County's total case count is now 13,564, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

[Update]: County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that there have been two additional Lancaster County deaths, bringing the total to 474 deaths from COVID-19.

The state's official count differs and says Lancaster County has seen two additional COVID-19 deaths from the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 502 deaths. The death count varies greatly due to the difference in how the coroner and the state establishes the location of the deceased.

Pennsylvania gained 6,808 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's overall total to 295,786, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The state's total death count from COVID-19 is 9,689.

So far, 2,648,870 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest in death count information.