Lancaster County surpassed the 30,000 case mark between Wednesday and Thursday with more than 400 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, tying Dec. 17 for the tenth-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. The county, in total, has seen 30,347 COVID-19 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 9,698 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's overall COVID-19 case count to 693,087.

An additional 265 people in Pennsylvania have been reported dead from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. In total, 17,179 people in Pennsylvania have died from the virus.

Lancaster County reported 14 deaths since Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In total, the state reports that 773 people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Wednesday night that the county has seen another five deaths from COVID-19. The total death count, as of Wednesday night, is 745. This will be updated when Dr. Diamantoni updates his count.

To date, 3,337,716 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.

