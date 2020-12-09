Cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County continue to skyrocket as the county adds several-hundred more positive cases to its overall count.

Lancaster County has reported 428 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total case count to 20,233 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself reported a gain of 8,703 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total positive case count to 445,317. The state also reported 220 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In total, the state has seen 11,762 deaths from COVID-19 since March.

Out of those nearly 12,000 deaths, Lancaster County's death toll makes up 566 of them, according to the Pa. Department of Health. This is an increase of 10 in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that 570 Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19, with an increase of 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

To date, 2,972,594 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.