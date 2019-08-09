Lancaster County hispanics react to heated climate following anti-Latino shooting in El Paso, Texas

Saturday marks one week since the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead, most of Hispanic descent.

In the days since, a manifesto — attributed to accused attacker — posted just hours before the shooting appeared on a fringe website that spoke of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” according to The New York Times.

Locally, the news didn’t bring immediate fear to Hispanic Lancaster County residents, but reactions to the apparent anti-Latino massacre unsettled some and seemed normal for another.

“I heard about Texas through a co-worker,” city resident Guillermo Salazar, 63, said Thursday afternoon.

A native of Medellin, Colombia, Salazar moved to the United States five years ago to be near his children that live in the country.

He’s heard of discrimination among some of his co-workers, but said he has kept to himself to avoid unpleasant interactions.

Hispanics comprised nearly 11% of Lancaster County’s population of 519,445, according to the most recent available U.S. Census data. In some parts of the county, they make up a larger percentage of the population, including Lancaster city, where 39% of the 59,322 residents are of Hispanic descent.

‘Not as peaceful’

The feelings of hostility are more apparent for longtime resident Maria Taveras, who co-owns La Cocina Restaurant on East King Street.

“It’s not as peaceful as before,” the 25-year Lancaster resident said.

She moved with her family to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic at age 19 for her younger brother, who needed open-heart surgery. At the time, doctors on the island were unable to perform the procedure.

While she felt different, Taveras said she believed in the concepts of hard work and obtaining an education to ensure success, no matter your skin color.

“We have a lot of opportunity here,” she said.

In recent years, however, she said she has experienced more disrespect from strangers.

“I’ve lived in the U.S. for 35 years and I’ve never felt the discrimination that is now going on,” she said. The racists, she said, “express it so openly.”

“I will say it has been worse since this president came (to office),” Taveras, 56, said. “He’s giving people permission to be the way they are now. They feel entitled.”

‘Numb’ to mass shootings

In the manifesto tied to accused El Paso shooter, Patrick Wood Crusius, one line reads, “If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can be more sustainable,” according to The New York Times.

This was unbeknownst to 19-year-old Cielo Dejesus, but she said she was unfamiliar with much about the shooting in El Paso.

She found out about the shooting like many of her peers did — on Facebook.

“I didn’t read into it because it’s just another shooting,” she said. “I know it’s a shame to say, but this has been happening my whole life. I feel numb to it. It’s pretty normal. I just kept scrolling.”