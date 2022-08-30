Lancaster County commissioners said Tuesday that they believe funding the rollout of high-speed internet access to underserved areas should fall on the private sector and local municipalities first. Only after businesses and local governments act should the county consider additional support.

Municipalities know the needs of their communities better and are already responsible for utility work, Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

“County government can be part of the solution, possibly, but it’s going to be largely driven by the private sectors and largely driven by municipalities,” he added.

Parsons’ comments came during a discussion of a request from Upward Broadband that the county allocate $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its plan to expand broadband internet infrastructure to areas of the county lacking it now.

The discussion at the commissioners’ Tuesday working session coincided with the presentation of a report highlighting significant discrepancies in broadband access and affordability across Lancaster County.

The report, commissioned by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and the Steinman Foundation, reveals broadband access is lacking in pockets of households in rural areas, especially in the eastern and southwestern portions of the county.

Between 11,000 and 17,700 households in the county are unserved by broadband, meaning they lack access to speeds greater than or equal to 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, according to the report, which was presented Tuesday at a Lancaster Chamber breakfast forum.

Upward’s pitch

In its presentation to the county commissioners, Upward says its total project cost would be $2.8 million and would take a year to complete after funding is secured. The company said it intends to contribute $564,230 of its own money, and it’s encouraging local municipalities to contribute by tapping their own ARPA funds, according to Tim Beiler, Upward’s co-owner and CEO.

Leacock Township pledged $35,000 of its ARPA funding in early August. The company has asked for $30,000 each from Colerain and East Drumore townships.

ARPA, passed by Congress last year, allocates billions to local governments for a range of infrastructure needs, including internet access. York County, for example, committed last year to spending $25 million of its ARPA funds on expanding fiber access to underserved areas and assessing whether 911 towers could be used to improve Internet access.

Commissioner John Trescot, the lone Democrat on Lancaster’s three-member board, seemed more open to Upward’s proposal, noting that the money would come from a “special funding source” – ARPA. The county received $106 million in ARPA funds and has so far allocated less than a third of it.

Trescot noted that broadband has practically become a necessity since the pandemic began.

“It became clear over the last few years that broadband access is a utility that is needed to function in a modern society whether you’re in a city or a rural environment,” he said.

The commissioners set aside Upward’s proposal on Tuesday and said they will take another look at it at a later date after they approve other proposals from community organizations and local governments. Upward said it would consider modifying its proposal in hopes of winning the commissioners’ support.

Digital divide

The EDC report presented at the Lancaster Chamber event shows many residents in the county face barriers to affording and using broadband service, especially residents who are older, have disabilities, are immigrants or refugees or have low incomes.

“We can’t ignore these adoption and affordability issues,” said Ezra Rothman, the EDC’s director of strategic initiatives and partnerships. “I think what was really surprising to us when we went out and started our broadband journey was the extent to which these are causing the problems that we’re hearing about.”

One of the EDCs goals is to promote the new $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with a $30 monthly subsidy for broadband service and potential discounts on digital devices.

Some residents may also qualify for Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost Internet to eligible households in the company’s service area. The EDC report suggested the county could enter a bulk purchase agreement with Comcast to provide Internet Essentials to groups in need that don’t qualify for the program.

Stakeholders interviewed for the report said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for more access to internet-connected computers and wireless internet hotspots, such as at libraries, as well as training to help people improve digital skills.

County can apply for federal funding

In addition to the ARPA money the county has at its disposal, more federal money is becoming available for expanding broadband access.

The largest source is funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year, which set aside $65 billion in funding for broadband improvements, of which $45 billion will be distributed through three funding opportunities led by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The bulk of the money – $42.45 billion – will be given directly to states and territories through the Broadband Equity, Access And Deployment (BEAD) program. Allocations to each state are determined by the size of their populations without broadband access, though each state will receive $100 million at minimum.

Pennsylvania formed its own agency last year to manage and distribute the BEAD funds to local projects. The 11-member Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will submit a five-year plan outlining its objectives to the federal government by the end of the year, with implementation expected to begin in 2024. Then, local governments will be able to apply directly to the state for funds that align with its goals, and Lancaster County’s commissioners said they are monitoring that process and could consider applying.

The NTIA is also offering $1 billion in grants as part of its Middle Mile Grant Program, through which local governments, private companies and nonprofits can directly secure funds aimed at improving infrastructure that connects national and regional networks to local ones. The deadline for applying to the program is Sept. 30