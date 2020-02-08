Lancaster County has 1,476 preserved farms. A $7.5 million campaign seeks to save 50 more

As farm after farm turned into tract housing and strip malls through the 1970s and 1980s, the young Amish farmer grew discouraged about the future of Lancaster County.

“I just thought this is beyond repair. Let’s move out,” he said. His brother did just that, relocating to rural Indiana.

But decades later, the farmer, now sporting a white beard, continues to live in East Lampeter Township in large part because donors started making it financially feasible for farmers to protect thousands of acres from development.

The farmer became an early adopter, preserving three farms, totaling 192 acres, in the mid-1990s. Members of the Old Order Amish Church generally avoid publicity, and the farmer spoke on the condition that he not be identified.

The East Lampeter man preserved his farms by selling conservation easements to Lancaster Farmland Trust, a nonprofit organization that is now launching a three-year campaign to raise $7.5 million, enough to save 50 farms and 4,000 acres of prime farmland from development.

The initiative will especially seek to preserve Plain sect farms that have plans to keep agricultural pollutants from washing into streams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

It’s the first capital campaign for Lancaster Farmland Trust, which has already spent $16.8 million to preserve over 31,000 acres since 1988 by buying conservation easements on 513 farms.

When combined with the farms preserved separately by the government-funded Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, the total preservation effort here comes to 1,476 farms and 111,932 acres, officials said. That’s more than 18% of the county’s total land area.

The Steinman Foundation has kicked off the “Honoring the Promise” campaign by pledging a $2 million matching grant that seeks to leverage contributions totaling $4 million.

Land-use strategy

Preserving farms is a strategy of Lancaster County’s land use plan that seeks to protect agriculture while containing most development within Lancaster city, boroughs, villages and their immediate surroundings.

But farmland preservation remains voluntary. Farmers sell conservation easements for about $1,100 per acre, on average, agreeing to deed restrictions that permanently keep their land in agriculture, Karen Martynick, Trust executive director, said.

The Trust works primarily with Plain sect farmers who are reluctant to participate in a government program. The Trust’s outreach helps those farmers understand their role in improving water quality and to obtain grants for such environmental projects as stream bed fencing and manure storage pits, Martynick said.

The Trust ranks farms and prioritizes those that have high quality soils, are implementing conservation practices and are near other protected farms and vulnerable waterways.

The owner of a preserved farm continues to pay the same taxes as if the farm was not preserved, Martynick said. The farmer can sell or transfer the land, but it can’t be developed for housing, stores or industry. The prohibition stays with the deed forever.

The Trust’s campaign will also create an endowment fund that will assure the organization’s future ability to visit each preserved farm annually and monitor its compliance with the deed restrictions.

Steinman Foundation pledge

The $2 million Steinman Foundation pledge represents its largest ever, one-time contribution to a single organization, Shane Zimmerman, foundation president, said. It will also be the largest single contribution received by the Farmland Trust.

Farmland preservation is not just about agriculture. It’s also about redeveloping urban areas, said Robert M. Krasne, CEO of Steinman Communications and co-chair of The Steinman Foundation.

“It’s much easier to build roads and houses on farmland than it is to redevelop existing properties in an urban setting,” Krasne said. “By preserving farmland, this helps force us to reimagine how our cities, boroughs and townships should be redeveloped to deal with the needs of the 21st century population. To think this is merely agriculture-focused misses the point.”

Preserving farmland also contributes to Lancaster County’s agricultural identity and quality of life, said Scott Standish, executive director of the Lancaster County Planning Commission.

Places2040, the county’s new comprehensive plan, encourages the preservation of contiguous areas of farmland outside of urban growth areas.

“The ongoing protection and preservation of these resources by our public, private and nonprofit partners is critical to ensuring Lancaster County remains a special place,” Standish said.

The Steinman Foundation is a local family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications, including LNP Media Group. Beverly “Peggy” Steinman, chairman emeritus of Steinman Communications, joins Barry Shaw, board executive chairman of the Wenger Group, as honorary co-chairs of the Farmland Trust’s capital campaign.