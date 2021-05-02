A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County on Sunday in anticipation of an elevated risk of wildfires, the National Weather Service in State College announced.

Gusty winds of 25-30 mph will combine with low relative humidity of under 30% and dry forest floor fuels to create an increased risk of wildfire spread throughout the afternoon and early evening, the National Weather Service said.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued throughout most of south-central Pennsylvania.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather will be low through next Saturday.