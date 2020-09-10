Update 4:23 p.m.

The urban and small stream flood advisory now runs until 6 p.m. for these areas:

Lancaster, Ephrata, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Red Lion, New Holland, East Petersburg, Dallastown, Akron, Leola, Paradise, Denver, Shrewsbury, Reamstown, Rothsville, Strasburg, Quarryville, Stewartstown and Gap.

The flash flood watch remains in effect for all of Lancaster and some surrounding counties until 11 p.m.

Posted 2:43 p.m.

A flood advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Thursday for part of Lancaster County, and the whole county and surrounding ones are under a flash flood watch until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service at State College.

The flood advisory is for west central Lancaster County and southeastern York County, and says minor flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly, as between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Areas listed as likely to be affected are: Lancaster, York, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Mount Joy, Parkville, Red Lion, Spry, Manheim, East Petersburg, Dallastown, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury and Codorus.

The flash flood watch for the broader region says slow-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms "could produce very heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening" that might flood small streams and urban areas.

With a nearly stationary line of showers bisecting Lancaster county...NWS has a Flood Watch and Flood Advisory up into this evening. But it's all about location...as some places aren't seeing much rain...while others get dumped n by training showers. pic.twitter.com/g8FEQT7vhM — E. Horst (@MUweather) September 10, 2020