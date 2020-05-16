Lancaster County had its first day without a COVID-19 related death in over a month

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported that there were no COVID-19 related deaths throughout the county on Friday, for the first time in 43 consecutive days where there was least one reported death.

As of Friday, the coroner's count for COVID-19 related death was at

254. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 186 on the same day.

The counts between the two agencies can differ due to lag time in reporting and the state health department's policy of reporting deaths based on county of residence for the individual, whereas the state's coroners report deaths based on location.

The 254 deaths reported by the coroner skew older, with close to 40% of the individuals between the ages of 80 - 89 years-old, according to data displayed on the Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard also shows that 75% of the deaths occurred in skilled/long-term care facilities, less than 1% (2 people) died in their homes and the other 24% of deaths occurred at a hospital.

