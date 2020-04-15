Dear Dr. Scribblerhealth:

You indicated in the April 8 column that the county has never had its own health department. Walking by a neighbor’s home on the way to school south of New Holland on May 7, 1945, I saw the large, white, ominous QUARANTINE sign plastered on the front door. Two schoolmates had been diagnosed with scarlet fever.

If Lancaster County never had a health department, then who posted this quarantine announcement I noted in my diary?

- Luke S. Martin, Lititz

Dear Luke:

In 1945, the Pennsylvania Health Department employed county medical directors to coordinate the response of state personnel and private doctors to local public health issues.

The state’s medical director for Lancaster County in 1945 was Dr. A.J. Greenleaf.

He practiced medicine in Mountville and, for a modest stipend, took responsibility for overseeing the state’s guidelines for the county’s public health. Greenleaf, on behalf of the state, asked someone to post that quarantine sign. Here is the sort of thing Greenleaf routinely did. In December 1940, he requested all city and county physicians provide weekly reports on individual influenza cases so the state could better anticipate outbreaks of disease.

Dr. Oscar Davis, another Mountville physician, took Greenleaf’s place in 1952. At that time, the Department of Health established county medical districts. Davis ran the Lancaster district as a full-time state employee. He was in charge of all health officers and state nurses in the county.

In 1959, the state downgraded Lancaster’s health district to a “health center” under supervision of the Reading regional office. There it remains.

The only exceptions to the state-controlled system

today are 10 counties and municipalities that established their own health departments under enabling legislation passed in 1951. They are able to act on their own to address local health needs.

For example, the Chester County Health Department plans to administer antibody tests to 10,000 emergency response, health and long-term care workers to help ensure safe staffing procedures during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. County officials are acting independently of the state to obtain and apply the tests.

• Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.