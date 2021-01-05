Lancaster County had 4 open ICU beds on New Year’s Day; COVID-19 surges threaten to strain hospital systems

As the COVID-19 pandemic surges across the country, the number of intensive care unit beds available in Lancaster County dipped on New Year’s Day to just four for the fifth time since June.

The average number of available ICU hospital beds open in the county has fluctuated over the past six months — from 18 open on average throughout June, to 25 in July, to as low as 9.8 in November and 13.2 in December.

A majority of the ICU beds were not occupied by COVID-19 patients, but the number of available beds is one measure of the strain put on hospitals by the pandemic.

Since June, there have only been four other days, all reported since October, when the number of available beds has dipped as low as four, according to state data. There were no days reported with three or less open beds.

On Monday, there were 13 open ICU beds out of the 80 total in the county. Countywide, 114 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 people were on ventilators. A majority of ICU beds in the county were not occupied by COVID-19 patients, but about 50% of patients on ventilators were infected by the virus.

Seventy-three of Lancastrians hospitalized due to the virus were at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; internal data Monday showed that 20 of its 104 patients hospitalized with the virus were in ICU and 15 were on ventilators.

Local health care systems

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said the state had 1,149 COVID-19 patients in ICU, with 679 requiring assistance from a ventilator. However, the number of hospitalizations has started to come down a bit, she said.

“Our hospitals and health care systems continue to be significantly challenged, but they are maintaining excellent patient services and care,” Levine said.

Local health care systems said they have the ability to move patients between different hospitals and create additional ICU capacity to mitigate rises in cases and deal with fluctuations. And with teams monitoring internal data constantly, the systems said they are regularly adjusting their plans.

However, there was no indication Monday that Lancaster County health facilities had been pushed to expand capacity or move patients due to a shortage of open ICU beds.

“Managing the census of a hospital is a minute-to-minute activity, and we watch it hourly and adjust accordingly,” said Kelly McCall, public relations director at UPMC Pinnacle. “When needed, we can utilize services within the hospital with the same equipment and structure that can equally serve as an ICU.”

UPMC had 236 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday throughout the south-central region, 914 across the system.

Lancaster General Hospital is using “creative planning” and “advanced technology” to maintain and expand capacity, Mary Anne Eckard, hospital spokesperson said in an email.

“We also leverage the clinical integration of our six-hospital system, with leaders working together to constantly evaluate and shift resources as needed to different settings and balance patient census across our hospitals — including evaluating the potential transfer of select patients at LGH, with their prior consent,” she said.

Neither UPMC or Lancaster General specified if they have moved patients to area hospitals due to constraints.

WellSpan Health, which operates eight hospitals in Pennsylvania including WellSpan Ephrata Community in Ephrata Borough, has not had to expand its ICU bed capacity or transfer patients to other hospitals within their system due to a shortage of beds, said Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesperson.

“At various times and locations throughout the month of December we have temporarily postponed some elective procedures,” Coyle said.

One national model projects that the state could need 2,393 ICU beds and about 1,149 ventilators for COVID-19-specific patients by next week. The state has 1,044 total ICU beds, according to the model.

Deadly December

According to state data, most of the individuals being hospitalized or dying from the virus are 65 or older.

December was the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Lancaster County, with 205 deaths — surpassing the earlier peak of 183 deaths in April, according to the county coroner’s data. In November, 62 deaths were reported for the county.

With weeks-long lags between when individuals are infected with the virus to when they present with symptoms and need to be hospitalized, it’s unknown what the impact from the recent holidays will be, Levine said.

“We do know that there were large amounts of people who did travel, but in terms of how many people stayed at home within their household or how many people might have had large or small gatherings, I have no way to assess that,” she said Monday.