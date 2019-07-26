It’s not that the owner of Backwood Outfitters in West Hempfield Township wants to withhold information on the handguns he sells.

But Tom Weinmann fears the extra work and costs to record gun sales electronically instead of by paper could be a burden on a small retailer like his.

“Who’s going to pay my employee to do that?” he asked in response to a new initiative from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to get retailers to record the sale of guns electronically.

Earlier this month the office announced the Track + Trace Initiative, a multipart plan to reduce gun violence in Pennsylvania. The initiative includes recommendations for law enforcement, gun owners and consumers in an effort to decrease gun trafficking and illegal transfers.

When it comes to retailers, paper sales record forms, which are required by law, get backlogged after being sent to the Pennsylvania State Police, according to the attorney general’s office. More than 410,000 handguns were sold or transferred last year in Pennsylvania, including more than 22,000 in Lancaster County alone. The attorney general’s office said electronic records give law enforcement faster access to the most recent information on a gun used in a crime.

Weinmann questioned why the state can’t hire more people to process the mailed information faster. He said he sells an average of 1,000 handguns per year and mails the sale forms weekly.

“Right now we’re just mailing them to the state, which is pretty darn easy,” Weinmann said.

According to data from state police, there are 60 licensed gun retailers in Lancaster County.

At least two Lancaster County retailers use electronic records: The Sportsman’s Shop in East Earl Township and Morr Range in West Lampeter Township, according to records from the attorney general’s office.

At least one retailer already uses electronic records. Morr Range in West Lampeter Township has been since it opened two years ago.

“We support safe, responsible gun ownership. We fully support these initiatives,” said Tracy Fornwalt, co-owner of the business.

After Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s announcement, Pennsylvania-based Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has a store at the Shoppes at Belmont in Manheim Township, agreed to switch to electronic sale records.

The form for recording sales is available online from state police and is free for retailers to use, according to attorney general’s office spokeswoman Jacklin Rhoads.

The Village Arms in Salisbury Township and Stonehouse Guns and Ammo in Quarryville use paper records, according to employees who answered their phones Thursday.

Brady Lesher, general manager of Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy Township, said the paper system works fine.

“It’s not broke, so we’re not looking to fix it,” Lesher said.

The lengthiest part of a firearm sale is when the customer fills out paperwork for the state. If employees had to copy that information into an electronic form, that would take even more time, Lesher said. Alternatively, getting computers for customers to use would be a significant cost for the business, he said.

“When we’re talking money out of pocket, I think you are going to lose a vast majority of the gun shop owners,” Weinmann said.