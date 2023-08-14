Lancaster County government is currently staffed at pre-pandemic levels, officials reported Monday during a review of hiring efforts at the monthly salary board meeting.

The review covered employment totals through the end of June, when the county had a 1,740-person workforce, a net increase of 71, according to county Commissioner John Trescot. That number included full-time, part-time and seasonal workers, officials said.

The stronger staffing numbers represent one of the last markers of the county government’s return to normalcy three and a half years after the coronavirus pandemic put unprecedented operational pressures on public sector employees.

Amid lockdowns and the then little-understood dangers of COVID-19, many county employees continued to carry out essential government services, from operating a prison and courthouse to providing services for residents with mental disabilities.

Since the end of June, the county’s workforce numbers have gotten even better. County Controller Lisa Colon provided up-to-date staffing numbers as of Monday.

There are 1,624 full-time employees working at the county, Colon said after the meeting.

That represents a net increase of 59 full-timers from the end of 2022, according to the county’s latest annual financial report. It also surpasses the full-time county totals from right before the start of the pandemic, which stood at 1,622 at the end of 2019.

The workforce gains are even greater compared to the end of 2021, when the county was operating with 1,494 full-time employees, a historic low going at least as far back as 1999.

With more than 1,600 full-timers again, the county government’s workforce is more in line with historic staffing levels since 2005, when the county sold Conestoga View nursing home. Full-time employment dropped to 1,632 that year when the county shed more than 470 nursing home jobs.

“Compared to a year-and-a-half ago, you find that a number of departments are fairly full, and you can feel it around the county,” Trescot said at Monday’s meeting.

Human Resources Director Christina Peddigree said at the salary board meeting that the sheriff’s office and Lancaster County Prison had the most vacancies of any department at the end of June.

But Colon said prison officials had hired nine people since then, as of Monday.

AFSCME Local 1738, which represents Lancaster County corrections officers, is among the unionized bargaining units that secured significant pay raises amid struggles to hire and retain staff.

Last year, the corrections officers won a $25.50 hourly starting wage last year in its latest contract, a large increase from $18.50 before the pandemic. And on the non-union side, county leaders approved a $15-an-hour minimum wage county commissioners and a new pay structure for employees.

The county also streamlined the way it classifies employees based on qualifications and experience and instituted raises to be phased in over a period of about a year.

The raises are based on a comprehensive study of pay rates by position at the county and how they compared to the equivalent at nearby counties and in the private sector.

For employees who were making much less than their counterparts elsewhere, they’ll see significant raises by the beginning of next year. Others may only get modest gains if their pay was already comparable to elsewhere – a 5% raise made in three increments (half the raise took effect in January, another 25% took effect in July and the remainder hits paychecks January 2024).

The three county commissioners, who also serve on the salary board, reacted positively to the employment gains, but some challenges remain.

Turnover rates have not improved to the same degree hiring totals have, according to Peddigree. At the salary board meeting, the HR director said county staff turnover earlier this year was about 18%, which is better than 2021 (22%) and 2022 (25%).

“We are still seeing a little bit more separations than we’d prefer, but as I mentioned, the turnover (rate)” is still an improvement, Pedigree said.

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said after the meeting that the policy changes the county made in the last 18 months are working.

Another example: Peddigree introduced a new recruitment coordinator to the salary board on Monday, Rithu George.

“Having someone in this position is important because we want to continue to have people who put in 20, 30 years” working for the county, D’Agostino said.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons said after the meeting that a lot of the vacancies are for entry-level positions, which normally goes through more turnover.

“We have very low unemployment in Lancaster County, so that’s a good thing for the county, but it makes it a challenge for employers,” Parsons said.