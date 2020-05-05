Lancaster County Government, one of the county's largest employers, hopes to soon start bringing its employees back to work at its physical location at 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

And shortly after that, the county hopes to reopen the government center to the public.

The moves were announced by Commissioner Josh Parsons Tuesday at a press conference where local leaders and health officials updated the community on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been having discussions about county government getting back to work, in a safe and prudent way," he said. "There's going to be a lot of nuance involved in that. We're going to have people continue to work remotely, but we're also going to scale up bringing personnel back."

Parsons said the county is aiming for May 11, next Monday, to start shifting employees back to on-site work.

The county is targeting Monday, May 18, to begin reopening the 150 N. Queen Street government center to the public.

