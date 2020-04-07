Lancaster County Government has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee self-reported to their department head the same day the positive test result was received (March 29) and the above protocol was immediately implemented,” the commissioners’ office said in an emailed statement.

The county’s protocol involves notifying the department head, notifying individuals the employee has been in contact with, disinfecting the employee’s work area and not returning to work for at least 14 days when a positive test result is received.

The commissioners’ office statement also said that with the exception of 24-hour facilities like the prison and 911 center, most of the county’s nearly 2,000 are working remotely from home.