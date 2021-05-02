EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3, via Zoom. Information to attend, visit eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, April 9, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

- Old business: (a) Request for time extension to record No. 15-38 Devon’s Creek Phase 2; (b) Kunkle stormwater management plan No. 21-14: 821 Horning Road.

- New business: (a) Time extension for action regarding Miller Land Development Plan No. 21-06: 679 Hartman Station Road; (b) High Associates Stormwater Management Plan No. 21-12: Zook Yoder Esh Phase 2.

- Action items: (a) Resolution to authorize chairman to sign DCNR Peer grant agreement.

- Manager’s report: (a) MS4 report; (b) Lincoln Highway Streetscape Implementation report.

- Next meeting — Monday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83103842335?pwd=bDZtN0xBdGVGZVJJakFVZDNoM1BiZz09: or call, 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 831 0384 2335, passcode 576811.

Among the agenda items:

- Presentation: Shentel — introduction of a new cable franchisee.

- Hearing: Ordinance No. 2021-01: Building Sign Zoning Ordinance text amendment.

- Consent agenda: (a) Invoices from all funds covering April 4-May 7.; (b) Approval of minutes: April 21.

- Action items: (a) Shentel Franchise Agreement — authorization to advertise ordinance; (b) Lime Springs, 2456 Noll Drive — variance to noise ordinance for wedding music, May 29th until 11 p.m.; (c) police body camera purchase authorizations; (d) Spooky Nook Sports memorandum of understanding; (e) Old Rohrerstown Road Bridge project — authorization to sign supplemental engineering agreement- Resolution No. 2021-21; (f) 2021 yard waste agreement with Columbia Borough.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. To attend, contact the board's recording secretary at 717-898-5564 or kathy_miller@hempfieldsd.org by Tuesday, May 4 at 4:00 p.m.

Among the agenda items:

- Student Recognition

- COVID-19 Update.

- 2021-2022 school year.

- Anticipated approval of the budget notice to display and advertise 2021-2022 proposed final budget.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 3. To attend, visit https://www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/.

Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (1) recommendation for approval resignation; (2) recommendation for approval of employment, professional; (3) recommendation for approval for employment- support; (4) recommendation for approval of change of status; (5) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (6) recommendation for approval of leaves of absence; (7) recommendation for approval of summer employees; (8) recommendation for approval of Title I summer reading camp instructions; (9) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (10) recommendation for approval of setting of “P” value; (11) recognition of the granting of tenture.

- Business/Finance committee: (12) recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) special education contract; (13) recommendation for approval of substitute teacher service agreement for a homebound instructor; (14) recommendation for approval of software agreement with Central Susquehanna Intermediate (CSIU); (15) discussion of 2021-2022 proposed final budget; (16) recommendation for approval of post-employment benefits plan actuarial valuation; (17) recommendation for approval of real estate tax collection services agreement with Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau; (18) recommendation for approval of tax collection bureau representative; (19) recommendation for approval of Lampeter-Strasburg Educational Foundation representative; (20) recommendation for approval of Lancaster-Lebanon public school employees health care cooperative alternate; (21) recommendation for approval of Lancaster-Lebanon Public schools insurance pool alternate; (22) recommendation for approval of professional development services with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13.

- Academic committee: (23) recommendation for approval of dual enrollment and early enrollment contracts; (24) recommendation for approval of textbook adoption; (25) recommendation for approval of professional development services with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13.

- Miscellaneous: (26) recommendation for approval of renewal of police memorandum of understanding; (27) recommendation for approval of 2021-2022 board goals; (28) recommendation for approval to appoint board treasurer; (29) recommendation for approval to appoint board secretary; (30) recommendation for approval to appoint assistant board secretary.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3. Information on how to watch and participate in Council meetings can be found on the City Council page of the City's website, here: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/.

Among the agenda items:

- Committee of the Whole: (1) Council Resolution No. 25-2021, supporting fair public school funding in Pennsylvania; (2) Council Resolution No. 26-2021, condemning discrimination and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

- Community Planning Committee: (1) review of Historical Commission recommendation of denial for 437 West Grant Street; (2) Administration Resolution No. 27-2021, balcony easement for Landis Place for King.

- Public Safety Committee: (1) Administration Resolution No. 28-2021, seeking a grant from the state Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

- Finance Committee: (1) report on 2020 preliminary financial results.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, via Zoom. Zoom meeting information: visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83850145323: Meeting ID: 838 5014 5323: Contact: +1 301-715-8592.

Among the agenda items:

- Jensen King, B-2 Business, T-5 Neffsville Overlay, R-3 Residential, 2668 Lititz Pike. PLZHB21152. The applicant is requesting the following to permit off-site parking for a business located at 2668 Lititz Pike: a variance of Section 2005.1. to permit the proposed parking on a different lot; a variance of Section 2005.2. to permit the proposed parking to be within the different R-3 zoning district; a variance of Section 2005.3. to permit access to parking from a different zoning district; a variance of Section 2405.5.A. Appendix A. Design Standard 15.6. to permit the connection from a street network in only one location.

- Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, R-2 Residential, 601 East Delp Road. PLZHB21153. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 1806.4. Table 1 Part B to permit the use of an Electronic Variable Messaging Sign (EVMS) as a component of a public use sign within the R-2 residential zoning district.

- Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, R-2 Residential, 1947 New Holland Pike. PLZHB21154. The applicant is requesting the special exception in accordance with Section 803.9. to install and operate a cemetery on the property as an accessory use to the house of worship use.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will virtually meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/.

Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for committee of the whole: (a) First reading of revised school board policies; (b) middle school attendance boundaries for the 2021-2022 school year.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) appointment of board treasurer; (b) appointment of board secretary; (c) appointment of tax collector; (d) district income protection insurance; (e) district life insurance; (f) agreement with LinkIt for assessment software; (g) agreement with University of Penn Literacy Network (PLN); (h) approval of textbooks for grades K-2; (i) Eureka Math professional development; (j) tuition-free senior for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year; (k) change orders.

- Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment; (b) leave; (c) resignations: (D) Act 86 —locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2020-2021 school year.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86879319578: Meeting ID: 868 7931 9578; +1 929 436 2866 US (New York); +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC);

Among the agenda items:

- Communications: (1) LRC- audit; (2) PSATS bulletin.

- Old business: (1) consider bids submitted for the Siegrist Farm Road project; (2) status on management transition process; (3) consider Resolution 05-05-21-01 providing authorization to extinguish portion of right-of-way area of Hillcrest Avenue (T-944).

- New business: (1) manager’s report.

- The next meeting: May 19, at the municipal township building at 7 p.m.