CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations: (b) superintendent’s report; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments.

- Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments; (b) comments from CVEA; (c) comments from other employee groups.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from April 12 and 19; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies — 202 residency/right to education, 441 child rearing leave, 817 emergency management and conservation, 818 contracted services personnel, 820.1 lunch accounts; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies — 812 insurance and 814 copyright materials; (f) approval of preliminary list of graduates for the class of 2021; (g) approval of alternative education agreement with River Rock Academy; (h) approval of food service budget; (i) approval of activity account signatures; (j) approval of Lancaster County Academy budget; (k) approval of overnight TSA student trips for 2021-22; (l) Approval of outside driver education and rental car contracts with AAA; (m) approval of special education consortium agreement with IU13; (n) approval of letter of intent with Steps to Success for before/after school services; (o) approval of resolution tax collector; (p) approval of engagement letter with BBD, LLP; (q) approval of change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (r) approval of 2021-22 overnight trips for athletic department; (s) approval of computer service rates for census program with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; (t) approval of student discipline action: (u) approval of application for nonresident attendance; (v) approval of Buckskin Activity Alliance Grant items.

- Action/discussion items: (a) approval of amusement tax rate for 2021-22; (b) approval of proposed final budget; (c) approval to appoint school board treasurer for a one-year term; (d) approval to appoint school board secretary for a four-year term; (e) approval of updated organization chart.

- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

- Board reports: (a) IU 13 report; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (c) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center report; (e) construction team update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Virtual meeting also will be held via Zoom. Visit: by phone: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592; using meeting ID: 829 3723 4502, passcode: 246857. Among the agenda items:

- Hearings: (a) Ordinance No. 2021-2 — East Hempfield Township official map; (b) conditional use — Oaktree Outdoor Advertising, LP Billboard, 1600 Cloister Drive (21-15.01).

- Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — golf, public works, development services, police, EMC, fire; (b) Landis Farm Phase 4 final plan (13-05.07), Nissley Road — approve escrow reduction No. 2; (c) Lime Spring Square Phase 5 (16-08.05), Noll Drive — approve recording time extension request No. 9; (d) Sheetz final plan (05-93-FLD), Columbia Avenue — approve escrow reduction No. 3; (e) treasurers report for May 2021 covering all funds; (f) invoices from all funds covering May 5 through May 21; (g) approval of minutes for May 5.

- Action items: (a) Development services: Belco Community Credit Union sketch plan and preliminary plan waiver (21-20.01), Centerville Road and South Tree Drive — approve preliminary plan waiver request; (b) Community Fellowship Church movie night event at Jacobs Creek Park, June 11, — authorization to hold event and variance from the noise ordinance to extend the time to 11 p.m.; (c) parking ordinance amendment — authorization to advertise for adoption consideration; (d) disaster declaration — rescinding COVID-19 declaration of March 18, 2020; (e) Comcast franchise agreement —authorization to advertise a public comment hearing on June 2 to advise residents that the township has commenced franchise renewal negotiations and to discuss past practice and future cable related needs.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17. Information to attend, visit www.l-spioneers.org./school-board/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (1) recommendation for approval of changes to summer employees; (2) recommendation for approval of substitute.

- Buildings and grounds committee: (3) recommendation for approval of deputization agreement with West Lampeter Township Tax collector.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17. Agenda item:

- 10 S. Prince St. — Royersford Gardens, LP, owners; Architectural Concepts, P.C., applicant. Remove upper wall of a storefront bay and a portion of the flat roofline along the building’s north elevation facing West Street King to construct an elevated open terrace.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

The Lancaster City Housing Authority meeting scheduled for Monday, May 17, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4:30 p.m. June 21 via a video conference service. For more information or those wishing to attend, contact Diane, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; email dkey@lchapa.com.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Information to attend on city’s website: cityoflancasterpa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of minutes of April 7 meeting.

- Approval of the May 5 meeting minutes.

- Introductory presentation of preliminary plan — 17 W. Vine St., Willow Valley Communities, Mosaic. Willow Valley Communities proposes a 20-story building to replace the vacant Lancaster Newspapers Production Building to accommodate independent living apartments and amenity spaces. The first two floors of the building will contain various uses, such as office, storage, maintenance, mechanical rooms, mail room, and trash/loading area. Other amenity spaces include club lounge, pool and spa, locker rooms, library, ball room, retail space, and wellness center. The upper floors of the building will accommodate 147 independent living apartments.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Monday, May 17. Information to attend, visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/. Among the agenda items:

- No. 21-017, GED Reentry Services, 439 E. King St., substitution of nonconforming uses.

- No. 21-010, Craig Natale, 614 N. Duke St., special permit for a multifamily dwelling; special permit for off-premises parking.

- No. 21-011, Benjamin Weiss, 223 W. Walnut St., variance to reduce required parking lot by one space.

- No. 21-013, James Bradley, 328 Holly Lane, variance to install a structure in 100-year floodplain, zoned AE.

- No. 21-018, Ryan Sauder, 246 W. Walnut St, variance to exceed 75% coverage by 18%.

- No. 21-019, Royersford Gardens, LP, 10 S. Prince St., variance for residential unit on street level.

- No. 21-020, Diana Patterson, 402 W. James St., special permit for multifamily dwelling; special permit for off-site parking; variance to be deficient of 3,600 square feet.

- No. 21-021, Lori Murphy, 136 E. Vine St., variance to exceed 50 percent building.

- No. 21-022, Hankin Group, 550 N. Queen St., special permit for multifamily dwelling; special permit for an eating/drinking establishment; special permit for medical and health services; variance to exceed coverage; variance to decrease second front from 5 feet to 10 feet.

- No. 21-023, Hankin Group, 547 N. Prince St., special permit for multifamily dwelling; variance to decrease second front from front from 5 feet to 0 feet.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. For information to attend, visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: zoning ordinance text amendment — Bloombox, LLC- briefing item.

- The next LTPC meeting will be at 7 p.m.June 15.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, via Zoom. Meeting ID: 872 3257 5124. For more information, visit mtjoytwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) Honeysuckle Court — parking issues, Justin S. Evans will provide an update on his polling of the residents along Honeysuckle Court; (b) proposed Lancaster County Health Department; (c) proposed contract for EMS service with PSH Life Lion — Justin S. Evans will provide an update on the proposed agreement for EMS service with PSH Life Lion.

- Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the April 19 meeting; (b) accept, ratify, and confirm the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 9.2021, Bill List No. 10-2021, and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of April 8 through May 6; (d) Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau; (e) Old Trolley Line Park — Phase 2; (f) Charles E. Groff & Sons, Inc. (L&J Investments, LLC); (g) Featherton Crossing- Phase 2B; FLDP-01-2013.

- Fireworks sales: (a) discussion on, and if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the waive request of Chapter 135, Zoning Ordinance, permitted hours whereby sales of fireworks could be extended to 10 p.m. and be held on Sundays; (b) discuss amending the ordinance to adjust the hours and days of sales.

- 997 and 995 Milton Grove Road South: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request for the currently undeveloped properties at 997 and 955 Milton Grove Road South to be permitted to submit the Stormwater Management Small Project application based off the fact the total disturbed area will be more than 5,000 square feet due to the need to install on-lot septic systems but the total impervious coverage on each lot will be below 5,000 square feet when complete, contingent upon submission and approval of an E&S plan from the Lancaster County Conservation District.

- Westbrooke IV- Phase 1: 2016-01-FSDP, discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request from Rettew for a waiver of Chapter 67, Driveways, Section 67-4 Design Requirements §67-4.C allowing for the driveways to be closer than the required 5 feet from the side property lines for the Westbrooke IV — Phase 1 development.

- American Recovery Plan Funding: Cory Johnson, CPA, from Zelenkofske Axelrod, LLC will give provide a brief overview of funding and the management of funds through the American Recovery Plan.

- Pennmark Management Co.: A representative from Pennmark will be in attendance to give a presentation on the conceptual plan for the northeast corner of Cloverleaf Road and Route 230.

- Mill Road Bridge Replacement: (a) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the awarding of a bid to Lobar Site Development Corp. of Dillsburg; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to accept and authorize the township manager to execute the project change order/addendum for the Aberdeen Mill Bridge replacement project whereby the agreement between Mount Joy Township, Conewago Township and Rettew, whereby Rettew will provide construction administration and observation services at a cost not to exceed $35,800.

- Wolgemuth Park — Little Free Food Pantry, request from Everett Fasnacht to install a Little Free Food Pantry at Wolgemuth Park.

- Correspondence: (a) Dave Wendel, executive director of GEARS, received April 26, regarding GEARS 2020 annual report (emailed to supervisors April 26); (b) PSATS Township Legal Defense Partnership, dated Spring 2021, regarding quarterly newsletter (emailed to supervisors April 17); (c) LCATS Resolution 2021-01, received April 30, regarding proposed resolution pertaining to a Lancaster County Health Department (emailed to supervisors April 30).

- Other business: The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Meeting will also be held livestream: www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for the committee of the whole: (a) Lancaster County Academy proposed budget for 2021-22; (b) second and final reading of revised school board policies; (c) Adoption of the 2020-21 Penn Manor School District proposed final budget; (d) Penn Manor School District flexible instructional day program; (e) cooperative athletic agreement with The Stone Independent School.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval of graduates; (b) special education contract with Intermediate Unit 13; (c) IU13 job training services contract for the 2021-22 school year; (d) IU13 occupational/physical therapy services provided by IU13 for the 2021-22 school year; (e) IU speech/language services provided by IU13 for the 2021-22 school year; (f) PSBA All Access Package; (g) NRG service agreement; (h) energy management program service agreement with Water Treatment by Design, LLC to service systems all school buildings from July through June 30, 2022; (i) approval of contract for Dr. Kara Schmidt; (j) Approval of textbook for grades K-2, Eureka Math, published by Great Minds, 2016 Student edition books; (k) Approval of manipulative for grades K-2, Eureka Math; (l) contract approval for Elaine Torres, Spanish speaking psychologist; (m) agreement with Miller & Sons to provide daily operational service to Marticville Middle School, Martic Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School and Central Manor Elementary School; (n) Agreement with Miller & Sons to provide control valve replacement for the automatic softener system controls and plumbing at Manor Middle School; (o) Agreement with Miller & Sons to provide control valve replacement of the automatic softener system controls and plumbing at Hambright Elementary School; (p) agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 for training on Engaging All Learners in August; (q) agreement with Production Express for audio and stage equipment with Penn Manor High School Commencement 2021; (r) agreement with Penguin Productions for video services for Penn Manor High School Commencement 2021; (s) agreement with Hess Tents for tent structures for Penn Manor High School commencement 2021; (t) agreement with Martin CFS for flooring and chairs for Penn Manor High School commencement 2021; (u) HVAC preventative maintenance proposal with Enginuity for the cooling tower at Hambright Elementary School; (v) HVAC preventative maintenance proposal with Enginuity for the condensing boiler and water heater at Letort Elementary School; (w) HVAC preventative maintenance proposal with Enguity for the cooling tower, air-cooled chiller and centrifugal chiller at Manor Middle School.

- Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff employment and change in status for school year 2021-22; (b) support staff employment and change in status for school year 2021-22; (c) resignations; (d) retirement; (e) leaves; (f) summer hours; (g) the administrative staff is recommending the approval of individuals to be paid at the professional rate to perform curriculum writing; (h) ReSet instructor; (i) middle school teachers to lead summer remediation sessions up to 41 hours per teacher as the hourly professional rate stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement using American Rescue Plan funds for this initiative; (j) high school teachers to lead summer credit recovery program of up to 80 hours per teacher at the hourly professional rate stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement using American Rescue Plan funds.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. We request anyone who plans on attending the meeting to contact our office at 717-626-8900 or email townshipmanager@warwicktownship.org by noon the day before the meeting to register for the meeting. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/related business: (1) consider the West Woods Drive final plan, prepared by Harbor Engineering dated Oct. 12, 2018.

- Old business: (1) Consider Ordinance 296 amending the Warwick Township Zoning Ordinance; (2) consider Resolution 05-19-21-01 authorizing RACP funding for the Compass Mill Project; (3) consider Resolution 05-19-21-02 authorizing RACP funding for the Rock Lititz Project; (4) consider bids submitted for the Orange Street and Sixth Street project.

- New business: (1) acknowledge receipt of the Baum farm Agricultural Security Area Petition.

- Next meetings: 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 (virtual); 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.