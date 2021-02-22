LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will virtually meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Information to attend, visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/.

Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolution of recognition: Council Resolution No. 02-2021, recognizing February as Black History Month.

- Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation District: Consider the application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvement to a property within the Heritage Conservation District, Joe Mugavero, owner of 756 St. Joseph St., proposes construction of a new 255-square-foot one-story frame residential structure on vacant ground; (b) Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 05-2021, amending the 2017 fiber-optic network financing ordinances.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. The public can join the Zoom Board meeting using the following link https://zoom.us/j/96234327261; Meeting ID: 962 3432 7261. No password is required to join the meeting.

Among the agenda items:

- Approval of Dec. 22, meeting minutes and approval of December 2020 and January 2021 financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

- New Business: (a) Resolution No. 1-2021 authorizing the distribution of CRIZ Covid-19 Small Business Financial Assistance Grants to eligible small businesses located in the CRIZ based on applications received Jan. 25 thru Feb. 5.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors via Zoom. Those wishing to attend, email Justin Eby, leby@lchra.com or visit lchra.com and request the link to join in.

Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of regular Jan. 26 and special Feb. 16 meetings.

- Communications

- Report of executive director.

- Financial report for January 2021.

- Committee reports.

- Unfinished business.

- New business.

- The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held March 23 at approximately 4:30 p.m. following the meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will virtually meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. Those wishing to attend, email Justin Eby, leby@lchra.com or visit lchra.com and request the link to join in.

Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the January 2021 meeting.

- Communications.

- Report of the executive. director.

- Financial report for January 2021.

- Committee reports.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held March 23 at 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 via the Lifesize app. Visit https://call.lifesizeclloud.com/1696302; or call (312) 584-2401, code #1696302.

Among the agenda items:

- Approval of minutes of the Feb. 8 planning commission public meeting.

- Appointments, presentations, and reports: (a) scheduled public presentations; (b) staff report, Scott Standish, executive director.

- New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews, (1) No. 46-149, Mount Joy Township, proposed rezoning of a 0.183 acre tract of land located to the north of West Harrisburg Avenue (S.R. 4018) from the medium-density residential district (R-2) to the light industrial district (LI); (c) subdivision and land development plan items: (1) No. 64-21-6, David R. O’Connor, East Hempfield Township; (2) No. 68-71-1A, Steven G. & Donna H. Jones, Manor Township; (3) No. 68-116-5C, Heatherwoods — lots 26 and 27, East Cocalico Township; (4) No. 75-18-1B, J. Pepper Goslin, Jr., Providence Township; (5) No. 76-38-8, Zook’s Polycraft, Salisbury Township; (6) No. 79-312-4F, Crossgates — Phase 4, lots 1-4, Manor Township; (7) No. 82-267C, Dale R. Groff, Upper Leacock Township; (8) No. 83-209-1C, Four Seasons Produce, Inc., East Cocalico Township; (9) No. 95-62-1, Solanco School District Warehouse, Quarryville Borough; (10) No. 95-173C, Jacob S. King, Eden Township; (11) No. 03-70-10, construct corporate hanger- Lancaster Airport, Manheim Township; (12) No. 06-74-1L, Stoneybrook- Phase 2A, West Donegal Township; (13) No. 06-74-1J, Stoneybrook- Phase 2B, West Donegal Township; (14) 08-52-1, Daryl Lee Martin, Earl Township; (15) No. 18-17A, 1050 East Oregon Road, Manheim Township

- The next scheduled meeting: Monday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Feb. 23, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting via Zoom. Those wishing to attend, email Justin Eby, leby@lchra.com or visit lchra.com and request the link to join in.

Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the Jan. 26 meeting.

- Treasurer’s report for November and December 2020 and January 2021.

- Report of the executive director.

- Communications.

- Committee reports.

- Unfinished business.

- New business: (a) resolution approving a contract with Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership (LHOP) for the Community Homebuyer Program; (b) resolution approving HOME funds for Community Basics Inc.; (c) resolution approving HOME Funds for HDC MidAtlantic; (d) resolution approving an amendment to the employee handbook; (e) resolution approving an application to the Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held March 23 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4:00 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Further information and a meeting link can be found on the Township's website, manheimtownhip.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Commissioner liaison reports/announcements: (a) Commissioner Gifford; (b) Commissioner Kauffman; (c) Commissioner DiMeo; (d) Vice-President Mecum; (e) President O’Brien.

- Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) PennDOT presentation — proposed sound walls request along Route 222; (b) Resolution 2021-24, appointing Christopher Wertz to the rank of captain with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (c) Resolution 2021-17: Appointing Jack P. Paskoff, James R. Adams, Jane E. Mirion and Moniqua M. Acosta to the Police Advisory Committee for a four-year term; (d) Resolution 2021-18: Appointing Ramon Luis Rivera, Adam E. Hosey, Michael Tafelski and Celso A. Mesias to the Police Advisory Committee for a three-year term; (e) Resolution 2021-19: Appointing Robert Walker, Chief Thomas Rudzinski Officer Natalie Littlehale to the Police Advisory Committee for a two-year term.

- Old business: Weaver Road pedestrian safety improvements proposal.

- New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Grandview Strand—preliminary subdivision and land development plan—1251 New Holland Pike, zoned B-1, R-3, T-4 & T-1 overlay, extension of time request; (2) Stonehedge Estates — Tract 3 — preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Koser and West Airport roads, zoned R-2 with TDR option, Financial Security Reduction No. 4; (b) Resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-23: Revised 2021 Fee Schedule: (2) Resolution 2021-25: Non-Solicitation/Right of Service Defined; (c) Ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2021-06: Traffic Ordinance (amend to move the currently posted no parking signs on Marshall Avenue); (2) Ordinance 2021-07: Adopting the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Program and establishing eligible areas within the Township of Manheim for the LERTA Tax Exemption; (d) Motions/Decisions: (1) 1339 Beaconfield Drive —Stormwater Management Ordinance, 1339 Beaconfield Drive, zoned R-1, modification requests; (2) 2058 Lititz Pike — Stormwater Management Ordinance, 2058 Lititz Pike, zoned R-2 modifcation requests; (3) Amos & Naomi King — 1050 East Oregon Road, zoned agricultural, preliminary/final subdivision plan; (4) Worthington Planned Residential Development — Kincaid Avenue, zone R-3,revised final Phase II plan; (5) Motion: extension of employment agreement; (6) Motion: authorization for special counsel; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) Mennonite Home —floodplain ordinance — 1520 Harrisburg Pike, zoned IN and T-1 overlay district, conditional use request.

- Other business/deliberations: discussion of the draft of Resolution 2021-21: Supporting the creation of a County Health Department.