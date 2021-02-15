CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the Large Group Room at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Opening/welcome: (a) call to order: (b) attendance; (c) pledge to flag; (d) welcome; (e) approval of agenda.

- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence-secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representative.

- Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report-Brownstown Elementary School; (b) social studies and business education report; (c) home and school visitor/social worker update; (d) comments from CVEA; (e) comments from other employee groups; (f) public comments.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Jan. 11 and Jan. 19; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies, 805 Emergency Preparedness and Response, 805.1 Relations with Law Enforcement Agencies and 806 Abuse; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies, 713 Protection of Property (formerly Vandalism) and 716 Integrated Pest Management; (f) approval of proposal for annual grounds pesticide and arboricurtural services;(g) approval of Non-resident Attendance, Exception to Policy 202; (h) approval of e-rate network equipment contract for the 2021-22 school year; (i) approval of school calendar for the 2021-22 school year; (j) approval of the contract listed in appendix :A” and authorize the CFOO to execute on the board’s behalf; (k) approval of change order for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (l) approval to accept dinosaur donation; (m) approval of equipment list for disposal.

- Action/discussion agenda: budget: state budget update and preliminary budget approval.

- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

- Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting also held: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81004222683?pwd=MEJSS0d6anIzRjRqZW9HNUJ6Y3ViQT09 or phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 810 0422 2683, passcode 962516. Registration required for in-person; contact manager, 717-898-3100, ext. 341; email manager@easthempfield.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Swearing in of new officer- Bryant A. Surgeoner.

- Consent agenda: (a) Department reports- golf, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) treasurers report for February covering all funds; (c) invoices from all funds covering Feb. 6-Feb. 19, 2021; (d) approval of minutes: Feb. 3, 2021.

- Action items: (a) development services; (b) 2021 board goals.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. For information, visit l-spioneers.or/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

- Miscellaneous: presentation of Hans Herr Elementary School initiatives.

- Personnel committee: recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding.

- Academic committee: discusion of policies.

- Miscellaneous: discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16. For information, visit cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.”

Among the agenda items:

- 765 St. Joseph St., Joe Mugavero, owner, is proposing to construct a new 255-square-foot one-story frame residential structure “tiny house” on vacant ground facing Fairview Avenue.

- 259 S. Anne St.; South Ann Concerned Neighbors, owners; Marotta/Main Architects, applicant. Demolition of a rear one-story brick wing and garage facing New Dauphin Street and construction of a new two-story building to contain community workspace.

- 17 W. Vine St.; Willow Valley Communities, owners; CCS Building Group, applicant. Demolition of a modern newspaper printing plant at South Queen and West Vine streets and four-story annex structures on West Mifflin and Beaver streets, and construction of a new age-restricted apartment building with a central 20-story tower.

- 437 W. Grant St.; Stonecrest Builders, owners; Beer + Hoffman Architecture, applicant. Conceptual Discussion of the proposed construction of a two-story rooftop addition, and a new elevator and stair tower, on an existing two-story brick warehouse.

- 547-561 North Prince Street and 38 & 48 W. Frederick St.; Lancaster General Health, owners; Hankin Group, applicant. Conceptual discussion of revised plans for a brick former tavern at 48 W. Frederick St. and a former carriage house at 38 W. Frederick St. and new construction of a four-story multi-family residential building on West Frederick Street extending west to North Prince Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will virtually meet at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16. For information, call 717-397-2835, ext. 3044; email dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

-Approve the minutes of Jan. 19 monthly meeting.

- Financial report — January 2021.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Operation and facilities manager’s report.

- Housing choice voucher coordinator’s report.

- Housing director’s report

- Executive director’s report.

- Resolution-2021-2-1 Amend Personnel Policy.

- Date of the next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. For information, visit the City’s website.

Among the agenda items:

- Approval of the minutes of the Dec. 2, 2020 meeting.

- Waiver of land development at 765 St. Joseph St. for a tiny home. The owner requests a waiver of land development for a 255 sq. ft. single-family home that will require utility connections.

- 2020 Subdivision and land development report.

- Review of commission bylaws draft.

-n Election of officers.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will virtually meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom. For more information, visit lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: LTPC 187- Hawthorne Ridge — post construction modification request — action item.

- The next LTPC meeting will be March 16 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will virtually meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 18, via Zoom. https://zoom.us/j/93392309450?pwd=S1NpTlZwMlk5L1pLT3VTZTRqem52UT09; Meeting ID: 933 9230 9450, Passcode: 089602. Dial +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

- Appointment— planning commission secretary.

- Minutes — Dec. 16, 2020.

- New business: subdivision/land development plans: (a) 1036 Manheim Pike Apartments, preliminary/final land development plan for 1036 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2 & T-6 Overlay; (b) Lancaster Airport hangar and parking areas, preliminary/final land development plan, 500 Airport Road, zoned I-3; (ci) 1450 Manheim Pike, 7-Eleven, preliminary/final land development plan, 1450 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4 & D-R overlay.

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, via Zoom. For information, visit mtjoytwp.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Old business: Wenger Feeds LLC- rezoning petition, (1) open public hearing, (2) close public hearing, (3) action on the rezoning petition will take place at the March 15 meeting as the Lancaster County Planning Commission has not had the opportunity to review and/or comment on the plan; (b) Wenger Feeds LLC; 21-01-LLCP, (1) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request to waive the township’s rights to enforce a recorded plan note prohibiting further subdivision of the Rosenshine lot; (c) Hershey Enterprises, Inc.- rezoning petitions, (1) open public hearing, (2) close public hearing, (3) discussion on, and if appropriate, enact an ordinance, whereby, upon enactment, the Code of Ordinances of the Township of Mount Joy, Chapter 135, Zoning is amended to rezone a portion of land held of record by Hershey Enterprises, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation, on Sheaffer Road, identified as 1795 Sheaffer Road Mixed Use District (MU) to Medium Denisty Residential District (R-2).

n Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Jan. 18 meeting; (b) accept, ratify, and confirm the treasurer’s report for the period of Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, subject to audit; the escrow account summary report; the treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; approve payments of all bills via Bill List No. 2-2021; Bill List No. 3-2021; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Jan. 15 through Feb. 11, inclusive, which represents two pay periods; PSATS Convention; park and recreation board; (f) Old Trolley Line Park; Goodwill Keystone Area; 19-04-FLDP.

- Mofeed Tanious: Tanious wishes to address the board of supervisors concerning the regional police department.

n Route 743-Conewago Trail Study: Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the SR 743/Conewago Trail Crossing improvements study.

- Traffic ordinance changes: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to prepare and advertise an ordinance pertaining to Ridge Road/Greentree Road truck turning restrictions; Snyder Road engine brake restriction; and Sager Road/Larkspur Lane stop sign and no parking restrictions.

- Girls on the Run of Lancaster: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request from Jennifer West, program director for Girls on the Run of Lancaster to waive the fee for field usage for utilization of the field located along Greentree Road for the GOTR character development program to be held March 30 to May 25.

- Old Trolley Line Park-phase 2: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to award the contract for Old Trolley Line Park- phase 2 to Restuccia Excavating, Inc., 55 Dallas Drive, Dallastown, in the amount of $89,992.16, contingent upon a favorable review from the township solicitor.

- Trash and recycling discount program: discussion on potential effects of amending the trash and recycling program's “senior discount".

- Correspondence: (a) PSATS Township Legal Defense Partnership, dated Winter 2021; re: Quarterly newsletter. (emailed to supervisors Jan. 21); (b) Invitation from Sen. Ryan Aument received Jan. 27; municipal leaders virtual meeting. (emailed to supervisors Jan. 27; (c) emailed from Frank Chlebnikow from Rettew, dated Feb.3, regarding Mill Road Bridge-UGI update (emailed tosupervisors Feb.3); (d) PSATS News Bulletin, Jan. 2021, regarding monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Feb. 4).

- Other business: The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m.; The Lancaster County Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at the Mount Joy Township Municipal building on Wednesday, March 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/.

Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (a) 2021-2022 school district calendar; (b) KINBER Master Services Agreement.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Market Street Sports sponsorship agreement; (b) service proposal with StructureCare; (c) Conrad Siegel Actuaries contract; (d) change orders for Penn Manor High School project; (e) Comet co-curricular committee grant award for 2020-2021.

- Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) co-curricular resignation; (e) Act 86-locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-2020 school year; (f) mentor change for 2020-2021; (g) spring 2021 athletic Coaches.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Zoom. Meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82559397790; Meeting ID: 825 5939 7790. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcdVbMB6Zl.

Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/related business: (1) consider authorizing temporary holding tank agreement for Amos Smucker, 48 W. Newport Road; (2) Consider the Mark Will fInal subdivision plan at 1213 Orchard Road; (3) consider time extension request for the W. Woods subdivision.

- Old business: (1) consider Resolution 02-17-21-01 revising fees chared for administration of the zoning ordinance; (2) Considere Resolution 02-17-21-02 to adopt an update to the Warwick Township official sewage facility plan; (3) consider Ordinance 295 auhthorizing the incurrence of debt to refund the WTMA sewer bond; (4) Consider authorization of the subsidy agreement between WTMA and Warwick Township; (5) Review of the Siegrist Farm Road project; (6) considering authorizing proposal from the North Group for the manager selection process.

- New business: (1) Consider request by Sunrise Rotary for the 17th Annual Biker Rider on May 8; (2) accept Brent Schrock’s resignation letter from the zoning hearing board; (3) appoint Brett Nolt to the zoning hearing board.

- Communications: Rothsville Fire Company.

- Next meeting is Wednesday, March 3 at 7 a.m.