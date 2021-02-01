EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83671999422?pwd=OXdQNUo2ZFlGTnVrT29qSEo3bUVVUT09; call 646-558-8656, 301-715-8592, using meeting ID 836 7199 9422. To attend in-person, masks and social distancing are required. Contact the township manager at 717-898-3100, ext. 241 or manager@easthempfield.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Lime Spring Square phase 5, Noll Drive, approve recording time extension of May 20 as the new deadline; (b) Turkey Hill final plan, 257 Centerville Road, approve recording time extension of April 10 as the new deadline; (c) invoices from all funds covering Jan. 23 to Feb. 5; (d) approval of minutes from Jan. 20.

- Action Items: (a) Development Services: official map, acknowledgment and authorize staff to send Lancaster County Planning Commission and East Hempfield Planning Commission for reviews and recommendations; (i) 2111 Marietta Avenue, settlement agreement and sidewalk/curb deferment agreement; (ii) sewage enforcement officer memo, 2021 appointment; (b) Tri for Life, use of roadways for May 2 event; (c) supplemental 2021 budget appropriations for projects at the golf course; (d) fire system proposal for golf course property; (e) HVAC golf course project, award of contract; (f) employee manual.

EAST HEMPFIELD MAP COMMITTEE

The East Hempfield Township official map committee will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81012810778?pwd=Yy9ZTnhUYXRxZHVSbVN0NzBxUVh4dz09; meeting ID - 810 1281 0778; passcode - 699743. For more information, visit easthempfield.org. Among the agenda items:

- Explanation of the official map concept and process to date.

- Response to prior public input.

- Review of maps: (a) stormwater management focus area; (b) parks, trails and open-space focus area; (c) road/transportation focus area; (d) overall map.

- Next steps.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Instructions to attend at eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes for Jan. 18 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) request for release of financial security, 338 Beechdale Road, Beiler; (d) request for reduction of financial security, 1625 Old Philadelphia Pike, Campus Shoppes.

- Presentation regarding Walnut Extension and Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

- Old business: (a) Devon Creek phase 2, request to reinstate plan approval and provide a time extension to record the plan; (b) McDonald’s land development plan, LHE/East Town Center.

- Action items: (a) 2020 East Lampeter Planning Commission annual report; (b) resolution to provide 10% credit to all sanitary sewer accounts for 2021 billings; (c) sanitary sewer fees agreement regarding Dutch Wonderland billing corrections.

- Next meeting: Monday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will meet at Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Lancaster County Career & Technology Center 2021-22 budget presentation.

- COVID-19 update.

- Comprehensive plan update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Instructions to attend at l-spioneers.org/school-board/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation to approve resignation; (b) recommendation for approve employment, professional; (c) recommendation to approve employment, support; (d) recommendation to approve additional assignment; (e) recommendation to approve leave of absence; (f) recommendation to approve substitutes; (f) recommendation to approve volunteers.

- Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation to appoint local auditor; (b) recommendation to approve Fulton municipal lease for Dell server; (c) recommendation to approve Edwards Business Systems maintenance agreement and De Lage Landen Public Finance LLC lease agreement.

- Academic: recommendation for approval of policies.

- The next board meeting is March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) nominations for Ahmed Ahmed, Alyssa Anderson, Kira Chhatwal, Sean Fidler, Katrina Holmes, Whitney Lupton, Leah Margerum and Anne Stachura to be appointed to the Human Relations Commission Board of Directors; (b) nomination of John McGrann and Ismail Smith-Wade-El for reappointment to the Public Art Advisory Board.

- Public Works Committee: administration bill concerning personal delivery vehicles.

- Finance Committee: (a) administration bill addressing municipal fiber-optic network financing; (b) administration resolution modifying the capital improvement plan; (c) council resolution appointing a special council for Public Utility Commission matters.

- Committee of the whole: (a) council resolution opposing wildlife killing contest; (b) council resolution recognizing Black History Month.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 240-242 N. Charlotte St.; Mark & Mariann Pontz, owners. Replace a fixed multi-light picture window on a modern dwelling with paired double-hung windows.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and will be held virtually. Information for joining the virtual meeting will be posted no later than one hour prior to the start time at cityoflancaster.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/planning-commission/.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) presentation of Black History Month proclamation; (b) budget adjustment for Children and Youth Agency; (c) memorandum of understanding with the Lancaster County Detective Association; (d) facilities management, maintenance service agreement; (e) facilities management, change order for Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Zoom meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84983682943; meeting ID 849 8368 2943; contact: +1 929 436 2866. Visit manheimtownship.org for more information. Among the agenda items:

- The Mennonite Home, institutional D-R retrofit overlay, T-1 overlay, 1250 Harrisburg Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit demolition of a portion of the existing building and construction of a parking lot within riparian buffer.

- Lester Heiser Jr., R-2 residential, 2370 Lititz Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit construction of a garage addition to encroach within the side yard building setback on the northern property line; a variance to permit a time extension, two years to obtain all necessary permits and five years to complete construction.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor school board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live stream available at youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: review school board meeting agenda

- Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (a) capital projects budget for 2021-22; (b) property tax rebate program resolution; (c) board committees for 2021.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) agreement with Candoris for endpoint protection software; (b) Planning and Construction Workbook Part K approval; (c) teleworking memorandum of understanding between Penn Manor School District and Penn Manor Education Association; (d) Health E-Student Connect agreement between Lancaster General Hospital and Penn Manor School District; (e) approval to advertise and bid for high school water project.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) Act 86 locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Instructions to attend at warwicktownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Communications: Arro.

- Subdivision/related business: consider temporary holding tank agreement for Eli Esh at 945 Disston View Drive.

- Old business: (a) consider resolution authorizing participation in cooperative bidding for road work and paving materials; (b) consider resolution authorizing transfer of development rights for the preservation of the John Shenk Farm; (c) discuss the proposed zoning ordinance amendments; (d) discuss the 2021 transportation project schedule; (e) discuss the potential buyout of the Warwick Township Municipal Authority Sewer bond; (f) discuss the municipal separate storm sewer program and 2021 goals.

- New business: consider appointing Gary Lefever to the Township Vacancy Board.

- Next board meeting is Feb. 17.