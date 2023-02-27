Lancaster County government is banning the use of a popular video sharing social media app on any devices employees use for county business, citing cybersecurity concerns.

In a Monday news release, the county specifically announced a ban on the TikTok app, as well as other “data harvesting software” that collects data on users.

It was unclear if the county has banned any other software. Michael Fitzpatrick, a county spokesperson, said Monday that the county won’t name any other prohibited apps or software, citing security concerns.

“The other prohibited apps and software align with pre-existing state and federal guidelines,” Fitzpatrick said.

Software that collects data on its users is common across different devices that rely on connections to the internet. Many web browsers, websites, social media platforms, search engines and phone apps collect troves of personal information about individuals and sell it to advertisers or third-party firms specializing in profiting on that data.

But public officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, have singled out TikTok because of its immense popularity and its Chinese ownership. During a December appearance at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Wray said China’s government has the ability “to manipulate content” on TikTok and, “if they want to, to use it to influence operations.

“All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that's very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us," Wray said.

Congress enacted a ban on using TikTok on federal government-owned devices at the end of 2022. According to the trade publication Government Technology, 25 states have banned TikTok on state-issued devices. In December, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity banned the app’s use on her agency’s phones and computers. A state Senate bill introduced early this month would ban its use across state government.

The new county policy applies to any county issued devices, from computers to tablets and smart phones, the news release said.