On Tuesday, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County was able to do what the statewide party could not: help its endorsed candidates fend off populist outsiders challenging them from the right.

Up and down the local ballot, Republicans carrying the party endorsement including House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Sen. Ryan Aument, beat back candidates who had support from growing grassroots movements such as FreePA and Audit the Vote.

“It was a big night for the committee,” the party’s chairman, Kirk Radanovic, said at a primary-evening watch party for Aument.

The ease with which Cutler and Aument won is due partly to their work and deep roots in the county and, especially in Cutler’s case, their legislative districts.

But it is also a testament to a largely unseen factor in local politics here: the county GOP’s network of about 300 committee member who work the polling places and get their neighbors out to vote for the GOP-backed ticket.

With few exceptions, that organization has historically led to victory for endorsement candidates It is one of the most well-organized machines in the state.

“Historically (the Lancaster GOP) has been very strong, very complete and won votes for most of their endorsements and I don't think there's any doubt that's what happened here,” said G. Terry Madonna, Senior Fellow in Residence for Political Affairs at Millersville University. “But they also didn't have candidates that had glaring weaknesses.”

Madonna stressed that races are best examined on an individual basis and the specific strength and weaknesses of each candidate, and how their opponent uses those, play key factors.

While the party was successful at the local level, GOP leaders at the state level weren’t able to derail state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s nomination for governor despite an all-out 11th-house mission to undermine a candidate they saw as too extreme.

Voters elect committee members in each voting district across Lancaster County who then recruit and vet candidates for elected office - from local school boards and county-level offices to Legislature and Congress. As a whole, the committee has significant influence on who runs, and who wins, in mostly-Republican Lancaster County.

How successful fringe groups will be at infiltrating the local party committees or derailing that dynamic remains to be seen.

Scott Nagle, the local leader of the Oath Keepers, beat an incumbent committeeman for the seat in Marietta.The Oath Keepers is a far-right group whose members participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

It is clear from this primary, though, that the county GOP is not yet ready to embrace a Mastriano-like candidate for legislative or local seats.

Aument, carrying the endorsement, won his primary by nearly 20 percentage points, according to unofficial results. His opponent, financial consultant Michael R. Miller of Ephrata Township, never sought the GOP’s endorsement but relied instead on support from the leaders of both FreePA and Audit the Vote PA.

Miller staked much of his campaign on a flawed attempt to audit the 2020 election and questioning Aument’s anti-abortion record. But supporters of Aument at Tuesday’s event spoke openly about how Miller did not offer solutions.

“Anytime you’re running against an incumbent, you do have to make the argument why an incumbent needs to be fired … (and) also need to present a counter argument in terms of what your plan, what your vision is ,” Aument said Tuesday. “I don’t think we saw that out of my opponent's camp.”

In his victory speech Tuesday, Aument said the endorsement process "is not perfect" but has served the county well in vetting candidates.

Cutler, also carrying the endorsement, won his primary by 40 percentage points. He beat a candidate, Anne Weston, who had support from Audit the Vote, a group that spreads unfounded claims of election fraud.

Radanovic pointed out that all of the committee’s endorsed female candidates for state committee won, beating a candidate endorsed by FreePA.

Both Cutler and Aument have experience mounting outsider campaigns. Aument managed Cutler’s first campaign for the state house in 2006, when Cutler ran against incumbent state Rep. Gibson C. Armstrong and won.

More recently, in 2021, Mary Anater,, won the endorsement for clerk of courts over another candidate with deep ties to influential party members. In 2019 Heather Adams won the district attorney endorsement over two assistant district attorneys, one of who was an area GOP committee chair.

In an interview Wednesday, Cutler and Aument said the committee’s success is due to its strong organizing.

“That’s always (been) one of the strengths of the Lancaster County Republican Party and in particular why a lot of statewide candidates will visit here multiple times,” Cutler, who is also a committeeman, said. “They recognize that our ground game is very good. We’re good at getting our voter base out to support the endorsed candidate.”

Aument said he took his challenge seriously and put in work to secure the endorsement. He started meeting with the committees in his district early on to answer their questions and earn their confidence.

“I think that questioning process, that scrutiny in that small group setting, there is a lot of value to that,” he said. “And it’s not a simple majority (for the endorsement); it’s two-thirds, which in a contested race is not something that’s easy.”

Both Cutler and Aument agreed that the committee process is valuable for voters because committee men and woman are elected party members from a voter’s neighbor who are empowered to take the time to meet with and vet candidates that most voters wouldn’t have.

“These things are certainly not predetermined,” Aument said. “Committee members I have found are incredibly thoughtful and they are independent minded and they evaluate the candidates and make their own independent judgments. Like I said it's not perfect, they don't always get it right in my mind, but I think by and large they've gotten it right and done great work for the county.”