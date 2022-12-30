The chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Committee is accusing the Lancaster Bar Association of playing politics after the bar made changes it said would make its evaluation of county judge candidates more transparent and thorough.

County GOP Chairman Kirk Radanovic also accused county judges of politicizing the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas from within.

Radanovic said he’s asked GOP members seeking the committee’s endorsement not to take part in the bar’s vetting process until the committee makes its endorsement on Feb. 14. He also called the bar’s ratings a “popularity contest.”

The bar has long rated county court candidates, but details about how it assessed candidates have not been shared publicly. That has led to criticism that the process isn’t transparent, according to Jeffrey Ouellet, who chairs the bar’s judiciary committee.

Under the bar’s new rules, those details will be shared.

Four sitting judges — Leonard Brown, Jeffrey Conrad, Craig Stedman and JoAnne Murphy — who went through the bar’s previous evaluation process when they first ran for seats on the court, offered critiques that Ouellet said were helpful as the bar revised its evaluations.

In a statement emailed to LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday criticizing both the bar and the county bench, Radanovic was most critical of judges.

Radanovic wrote: “I find it absolutely unacceptable that judges are weighing into a process to rate candidates and I strongly condemn these actions.”

Radanovic continued, “It is disheartening that judges who came before the RCLC and committed to applying the law, not making it, have decided to insert themselves in the legislative and governing process. (President) Judge (David) Ashworth appointed a sitting judge to the Elections Board, that action shouldn't pass the smell test for anyone. Judge (Jeffery) Wright has now voted for a Democrat to Chair the Board of Elections while Republicans hold control of all county offices including the Commissioners. It’s a disgrace.”

Radanovic was referring to Ashworth’s Dec. 14 temporary appointment of Wright and former county solicitor Christina Hausner to the election board to fill vacancies created because county commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino must leave the board while they run for reelection in 2023.

President judge responds

Ashworth said neither he nor any county judges were “inserting themselves into the political process.”

All judges are members of the bar, Ashworth said, and he said it was appropriate for judges Brown, Conrad, Stedman and Murphy to offer input on the bar’s judicial review process.

“Judges are permitted to educate the public, and the four judges … were simply weighing in on educating people about the process,” Ashworth said.

In a Dec. 5 letter to Ouellet in support of the bar’s changes, the four judges wrote, “It is critical that we select candidates who have the legal ability, experience, integrity and temperament to appropriately handle the demands and responsibilities of the bench. The recent changes you have made for the judiciary committee and their process clearly support that goal.”

Much of their page-and-a-half letter recapped the changes to the bar’s candidate review process.

It concluded with, “We are confident these changes will improve your process as well as the legal profession in Lancaster County.”

Ashworth said, “Any qualified candidate should not be concerned in submitting themselves to the bar association for evaluation” — or to any political committee or group, such as the League of Women Voters.

Ashworth also said his appointments to the election board followed state law.

“If someone actually reads the applicable statute … It specifically says the president judge is specifically responsible for appointing a judge and or elector from the county. So I appointed a judge and an elector from the county. So I did precisely what the law says,” Ashworth said Thursday. “Any suggestion to the contrary is simply misinformed.”

Ouellet responds

Ouellet called Radanovic’s statement “misinformed” and said inaccuracies in it could have been avoided had Republican party members met with the bar’s judiciary committee beyond one meeting in June 2021.

“The party had no interest in discussing modifications to the judiciary committee’s peer review process in the last 18 months,” Ouellet said.

Ouellet said the “judiciary committee does not delve into partisan politics. … The (bar’s) peer review process allows other licensed, practicing attorneys to evaluate the qualifications of potential candidates for the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Ouellet said it was disappointing that the GOP was dismissive of the letter signed by the judges who helped, noting all ran as Republicans.

“Many members of our bench support these changes because they – much like the Judiciary Committee of the Lancaster Bar Association – want qualified candidates to fill these positions. Having competent, experienced, unbiased arbiters of the law is the polestar of our judicial system, and something that the citizens of Lancaster County deserve,” Ouellet said.

Bar revisions

The bar also will begin using investigators — retired attorneys and, potentially, retired judges — to interview people who have dealt professionally with the candidates.

Ouellet said changes to the bar association process are meant to give “a more comprehensive review of the candidate and give more credence to the peer review process and why we feel our rating will be appropriate for a given candidate.”

Ouellet said the revision process took a year and a half. Besides input from the four county judges, local state lawmakers and Democratic and Republican party leaders gave input. The association also looked at how other county bar associations and the Pennsylvania Bar Association vetted judicial candidates.

Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chairman Tom O’Brien said the committee agreed with the bar’s changes.

“I think that any time you add another layer of review or vetting, I think it makes a lot of sense and we have no problem with the new process,” he said Thursday.

Consulting independent investigators is a practice used by the state bar, Ouellet said.

Besides talking with people who’ve had professional dealings with candidates, the investigators will sit in on candidate interviews with the Lancaster bar’s judiciary committee, though they won’t get to rated candidates. Instead, they’ll offer thoughts on whether candidate answers are consistent with what the investigators found.

“It gives another set of eyes and ears,” Ouellet said.

Radanovic said the process is still secretive.

“While we have requested more information, they have failed to tell us who serves on the interviewing committee,” Radanovic wrote in his statement.

Ouellet said no Republican Party representative ever asked who was on the interview committee.

Radanovic also was critical of the use of investigators.

“I find it appalling that the legal community would deny candidates the opportunity of due process and allow these ‘investigators’ to speak without a candidate being able to defend or respond for themselves,” he wrote.

While past practice for the bar’s judiciary committee was to simply issue ratings of “highly recommended,” “recommended” or “not recommended,” Ouellet said the association will now provide a summary of how the committee reached those recommendations for candidates who go all the way through the bar’s evaluation process, which is consistent with the state bar’s practice.

Other aspects of the process remain the same. Potential candidates notify the bar that they are interested in becoming a judge and fill out a questionnaire. The bar’s 802 members then have the opportunity to rate them as “recommended,” “not recommended” or “no opinion.”

If the prospective candidates wish to continue with the vetting process, they will then meet with the investigator, fill out a questionnaire and provide a writing sample. The judiciary committee will then interview the candidates, taking into account the investigator’s findings, and rate them.

When the judiciary committee issues its ratings, it also will publicly provide a rationale for them, Ouellet said.

Potential candidates can withdraw after receiving ratings from the general membership and the judiciary committee. In such cases, their ratings will not be released publicly, Ouellet said.