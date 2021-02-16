The Lancaster County Republican Committee voted to endorse attorney JoAnne Murphy Tuesday night in her bid for a seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

After a strong showing the straw polls earlier this year, Murphy’s opponents withdrew from the contest at the Committee’s endorsement meeting Tuesday night, and Murphy was endorsed by a voice vote.

“"When I begin my legal career almost 25 years ago it was about helping people,” she said. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue to help people and to serve the people of Lancaster County."

With no primary opponents and no endorsed candidates from the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, Murphy’s path is all but clear for the November Election.

Murphy’s primary opponent in the straw polls, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, withdrew first, saying that it was clear that the committee had resonated with Murphy. He said he would still be interested in seeking judgeship in the future.

Also endorsed at Tuesday’s meeting was Ann Hess for reelection as Recorder of Deeds, Lisa Colon for County Controller, and Judge Leonard Brown for retention of his seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.