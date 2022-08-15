Lancaster County’s two Republican commissioners caused a stir last week at an annual conference for Pennsylvania county leaders when they unsuccessfully pushed a resolution calling for the repeal of the 2019 Pennsylvania voting law that introduced no-excuse mail-in voting and eliminated straight-ticket voting.

Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania voted down the resolution from Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, 112-68, in a closed-door gathering Aug. 9 addressing the association’s business for the next year. A news release from the Pennsylvania Democratic Caucus of County Commissioners cited the vote tally.

CCAP, a professional association for county commissioners and other top county officials, met at Lancaster County Convention Center last week. The group lobbies Harrisburg for legislative changes on behalf of county leaders and provides educational resources to them. A Tuesday meeting that included votes on official business was closed to the press and nonmembers.

The failed resolution called for the bipartisan organization to back what many Republican state lawmakers have been calling for: a full repeal of the 2019 election law commonly known as Act 77.

The resolution failed “because more Democrats participate in CCAP conferences than Republicans, the 13 counties that are majority-Democrat controlled have been able to set the policy agenda for the 54 counties that are majority Republican-controlled,” Parsons said in an email.

But two longtime members of CCAP that were present at the vote last week said Republicans outnumbered Democrats and the 112 votes against the measure came from both parties.

That includes Republican Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge, a past president of the association and its longest-tenured commissioner. Coolidge said he will be retiring next year after serving 28 years as commissioner.

Coolidge was among the members who addressed the room before the vote. He told LNP | LancasterOnline the resolution calling for the repeal of Act 77 would threaten the organization’s bipartisan cooperation and ability to lobby state lawmakers on a united front.

“All I really said was to think about the decision we’re going to make: It can either serve to take us into different directions, or it can serve to make progress on an already-decided issue and find the areas that are in need of modification to bring somewhat a level of confidence from the public,” Coolidge said.

Coolidge also challenged the idea that Republican voters are against mail-in voting. He said the measure is popular among voters in both parties in Tioga County, including older adults with mobility issues.

Lancaster County Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said he doesn’t support repealing Act 77 and voted against the resolution from his Republican counterparts.

Attitudes on Act 77

The association will preserve its current position, which advocates changing the law to limit ballot requests to 15 days before Election Day, so election workers have more time to process the voter rolls.

It also calls for introducing a pre-canvassing period for mail-in ballots well before Election Day. That would allow counties to verify mail-in ballots and prepare them for scanning, so they can be processed quickly on Election Day, election officials have argued.

“At last Tuesday’s business meeting, our members discussed, debated, voted and ultimately did not approve a resolution to amend the association’s platform related to repealing Act 77, and so the platform remains as it was,” said CCAP spokesperson John Buffone. “Counties will continue to advocate for much needed reforms to Act 77 in accordance with their 2022 priority to promote election integrity. As an association, we fully support our membership as we continue to act as the unifying voice of Pennsylvania counties.”

Sherene Hess, a Democratic commissioner in Indiana County who chairs the association’s election reforms committee, said members will sometimes voice their personal opinions about matters before them, “but those did not garner a lot of attention,” she said. “We knew where the guard rails were in terms of keeping it bipartisan.”

D’Agostino is a member of the elections reform committee. On the resolution, D’Agostino said in an email that election integrity should not be partisan.

After the state Supreme Court upheld Act 77 earlier this month and lawmakers passed a bill that makes smaller changes to elections, D’Agostino said, “It should now be clear that there is no other recourse but to seek a repeal of Act 77. To reset our election system back to pre-Act 77. After a reset, then the people of Pennsylvania, the legislature, counties and the Department of State can have serious dialogue about voting methods and procedures that can benefit everyone.”

The measure from D’Agostino and Parsons also stoked controversy because it did not go through a traditional route the organization uses for introducing resolutions, Democratic Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz said. The two commissioners were able to bypass getting approval from the election reforms committee, Litz said, which is another reason she felt the move was partisan.

Trescot said the move was completely legal under the bylaws but he expects there will be future discussion within the association about closing any loopholes D’Agostino and Parsons took advantage of.

D’Agostino loses post

D’Agostino lost another vote at the CCAP conference to maintain his role as a regional representative in the organization for Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Berks, Schuylkill, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

He lost to Democratic Northampton County Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner, by one vote along partisan lines, D’Agostino said. Vargo Heffner worked to make sure enough Democrats were on hand to vote for her, he said.

Vargo Heffner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Litz voted against D’Agostino after she had learned about the surprise resolution. She said the path the resolution took bucked tradition.

“Is it in our bylaws? No, but it's honoring your word and doing things in a civil and bipartisan matter,” Litz said.

Regarding the process for electing the position, “There were no platforms or discussions regarding the candidates, just a vote,” D’Agostino said. “If I had made sure there were a couple more supporters there, the election could have gone my way.”

Trescot said he voted for Vargo Heffner because D’Agostino is on too many committees as it is, though he had no qualms about his performance as district representative.

“I was voting for Lancaster County to have more of his time,” Trescot said.

Despite CCAP’s advocacy in Harrisburg, lawmakers have yet to embrace their most important fixes to Act 77.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill earlier this year that gave additional money to counties to administer elections, something CCAP supported. But it comes with certain strings attached, including a requirement to continue counting mail-in ballots uninterrupted.

In recent elections, county officials have sent workers home at night to rest. Lancaster County’s chief clerk of elections, Christa Miller, said in July that the staffing levels needed to count mail-in ballots without pausing poses a challenge for counties.