The status of Lancaster County’s financial support for a court-mandated program the YWCA runs to aid families involved in some family court cases became unclear Tuesday after two Republican county commissioners accused the organization of inappropriately engaging in politics.

During the board’s weekly work session, Commissioner Josh Parsons said he would not support entering into a new year-long contract with YWCA Lancaster for its “Parent Empowerment” program, saying he objected to comments made by a YWCA employee in April opposing the commissioners’ decision to remove the county’s sole mail-in ballot dropbox.

“They sent someone to one of our meetings during a debate about the dropbox to oppose election security, and you know that's way, way out of the lane of the YWCA,” Parsons said. “And until they decide to come back to being a nonprofit organization, I'm not going to support continuing to work with them.”

Stacie Blake, executive director at the YWCA Lancaster, declined to comment, saying she wanted to wait until after Wednesday’s commissioners meeting, when a vote on the funding could be taken.

The comments about the YWCA contract came after Crystal Natan, executive director of the Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Service Agency, presented a set of 14 county contracts with social service providers that require approval from the board of commissioners.

The $366,000 county contract is paid for mostly with pass-through money from the state and federal governments, according to materials from the children and youth agency. Sixteen percent of the contract is funded directly by the county.

The parent empowerment program serves about 40 to 50 families a year, Natan said. The courts can mandate families to go through the program, rather than separating children from their parents or delaying a placement back to them. Under the program, a designated “educator” makes regular home visits to help parents learn new skills to better manage their household and children, according to the YWCA Lancaster’s website.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, the other Republican commissioner, asked Natan if any other provider could replace the YWCA. Natan said the agency is looking at newer programming models from other agencies to help parents in the court system in future years, but not immediately.

“If this didn’t get approved, it would definitely have an impact on cases that go before the court that need individualized care,” Natan said. “It’s the only one we have.”

It’s unclear if Parsons’ opposition to the YWCA contract will carry a majority of the three-member board on Wednesday. D’Agostino initially said at Tuesday’s meeting that he would support providing the county’s share of funding for one more year, but not after. Like Parsons, he cited the YWCA’s advocacy for keeping a ballot dropbox at the entrance to the county building in downtown Lancaster.

Later in the meeting, D’Agostino declined to confirm that position when asked by an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter, only saying, “We’ll see.”

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot objected to his colleagues’ comments regarding the YWCA.

“I just find it very disheartening that people want to politicize services they’re providing, which are separate from statements made (about voting), which is entirely consistent with what they have stated their entire organizational life.”

Natan told commissioners Tuesday that the workers who visit parents at home to guide them through parenting skills do not inject any politics into their work.

“I would say any organization like this needs to be put on notice,” D’Agostino said later.

Nonprofit advocacy

Parsons’ comment about a YWCA employee was in reference to an April 12 commissioners meeting attended by representatives of the progressive advocacy group Lancaster Stands Up, the Democratic Committee of Lancaster County, the YWCA of Lancaster and private citizens. Several used the public comment section of the meeting to urge the commissioners to keep the ballot dropbox.

According to the Internal Revenue Service’s website, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, like churches and charities, risk losing their tax-exempt status if they participate in political campaigns, most commonly for or against a candidate for office.

Other activities “intended to encourage people to participate in the electoral process, such as voter registration and get-out-the-vote drives, would not be prohibited political campaign activity if conducted in a non-partisan manner,” the IRS site says.

For decades, civic organizations like the NAACP and the National League of Women Voters have organized candidate debates, launched voter registration drives and taken positions on public policies that, today, can be perceived as aligning more with the Democratic Party’s platform, including policies to expand voting rights and access, than the GOP’s.

The national YWCA has participated in various social and political movements, some that remain controversial to this day, for more than 100 years.

It produced a sex education program in 1906, when the idea was novel, according to its website. It supported a fair employment bill in Congress in 1944 and early racial integration efforts before the Civil Rights Movement gained momentum in the 1950s, according to history materials from the YWCA. It also supported birth control services for women in 1934.

The YWCA Lancaster’s website states the organization wants to proactively eliminate racism, increase access to affordable housing and protect abortion rights, among other issues. One local agenda item the organization supports is the creation of a county health department, a step Parsons and D’Agostino have consistently opposed.

The county installed a dropbox for mail-in voters starting with the November 2020 election and continued using it for the 2021 municipal elections. Ahead of the May primary, however, Parsons and D’Agostino claimed it was an invitation to voter fraud – a temptation for people to violate the state law that says a ballot can only be cast by the voter it belongs to.

The commissioners ordered the dropbox removed on April 13. That prompted a lawsuit by the ACLU of Pennsylvania, which argued the decision was made without proper advance notification. A judge sided with the ACLU and ordered the dropbox’s return for about 24 hours, after which D’Agostino and Parsons voted again to remove it.