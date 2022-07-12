As a poultry-killing outbreak of avian influenza wanes in Pennsylvania, agriculture regulators plan to release the state’s last virus-related control area, which includes a large swath of northwestern Lancaster County, as early as Thursday.

Agriculture experts and state officials said in an industry briefing Tuesday that the control zone could be released this week if the conditions are right.

“The dates you are hearing are estimated dates,” Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture, said in a follow-up email. “Any number of factors, including testing outcomes, weather and other variables could influence whether a farm is released on the planned date.”

Control zones, which extended in a 10-kilometer radius around flu-infected farms, have disrupted business at infected operations and their poultry-producing neighbors for the last three months.

Though lifting the last control zone would be another step toward normalcy, the state’s poultry producers are not resting easy, as threats of new infections loom and ongoing flu-related setbacks continue to disrupt the industry, said Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association.

Moreover, seven previously infected farms in the state remain under quarantine, even if the control zones around them have been lifted, Powers said. She also noted that a general quarantine order remains active, allowing state officials to further restrict farms to control the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

“It applies to the whole state,” she said.

The highly contagious virus has affected the state’s poultry industry since April 15, when the illness first infected a domesticated flock of egg-laying chickens in Lancaster County.

By early June, the virus had infected 17 poultry operations across Berks (nine farms) and Lancaster (eight farms) counties — the only counties in the state with confirmed cases in domesticated birds.

Across those properties, 4,224,700 birds died, casualties of the virus or, more likely, related whole-flock euthanizations required by regulators to curtail the flu’s spread, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 3.8 million of those birds — a combination of ducks and chickens, both egg layers and meat birds — died on Lancaster County farms.

Virus-related control zones are released only after farmers at infected sites, working alongside regulators, meet strict cleaning and disinfection requirements.

In Pennsylvania, only a single control zone remains active, surrounding a Lancaster County farm, where the virus was detected April 26. Regulators have not announced the exact locations of infected farms, citing farmers’ privacy rights.

Lifting the last control zone would signal at least a pause in the outbreak, Herr said.

Calling the local response to the virus a success, Herr credited regulators and poultry farmers, who have been called on to increase biosecurity — on-farm precautions meant to thwart virus transmission.

“We think it really made a difference,” he said, encouraging farmers to continue with enhanced biosecurity because the nationwide avian flu outbreak is ongoing. “It’s going to be the way of doing business going forward.”

After the last control zone is lifted, the local poultry industry will continue to see delays, Herr said. The loss of birds and production time has created disruptions throughout the system. And some enhanced regulations will persist, including on previously infected farms that remain under quarantine, Powers said.

“Restocking poultry on a previously infected, quarantined farm requires additional steps beyond the release of the farm’s control area and the lifting of the quarantine on that farm. This includes a checklist of cleaning activities and testing to ensure the virus is no longer present,” she said.

Six of the state’s 17 previously infected sites have completed restocking agreements with regulators, Powers said. One farm in Lancaster County and two in Berks County have started to reintroduce birds.

There hasn’t been a new confirmed case of avian influenza on a Pennsylvania farm since June 2, according to USDA. There hasn’t been a new case in Lancaster County since May 10.

The local cases are part of a larger outbreak throughout the United States, which has affected about 40.09 million birds across 385 commercial and backyard flocks in 37 states, according to USDA. Cases have been confirmed as recently as last week in states like Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The national outbreak began last winter when, agriculture officials believe, infected migrating waterfowl carried the virus to the United States during their spring migration, spreading the illness to domestic birds.

Similar migrations this fall could see infected wild birds passing through the region again, Alex Hamberg, assistant director of the stare agriculture department's Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services, said on the Tuesday call.

“Biosecurity has got to be a new normal here,” he said.