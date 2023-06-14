Lancaster County is expected to see winds up to 50 miles per hour and pea-sized hail during the 1 p.m. hour, according to the National Weather Service out of State College.

The NWS issued a special weather statement for Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill and other counties and advised residents to expect hail, rain and wind as a storm passes through the areas. The NWS said the wind could break tree limbs and blow away unsecured objects and recommends residents find shelter until the statement is lifted at 1:45 p.m.

The statement comes off the heels of sporadic rain showers that have been crossing the county all day Wednesday. The NWS predicts more storms through the day with rainfall totals below one tenth of an inch.